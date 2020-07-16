Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 16 July 2020 at 15:00 EET

Finnish advertising market declined by 28% in June 2020, Sanoma outperformed the market

According to the market research published by Kantar TNS Finland today, the Finnish media advertising market declined by 27.7% in June, whereas Sanoma’s advertising sales declined by 22.2%. The development was of the same magnitude both including and excluding the regional news media business acquired on 30 April 2020.

In January-June 2020, Sanoma’s advertising sales declined by 18.2% compared to a market decline of 24.2%. During January-June Sanoma has outperformed the market overall and increased its market share in TV and radio advertising, while in newspapers, magazines and online Sanoma’s development has been broadly in-line with the market.

Finnish advertising market development by media group in groups relevant to Sanoma is presented in the table below.

Finnish advertising market development

Media group June 2020 YTD June 2020 Newspapers -25.4% -30.8% Magazines -28.7% -20.9% TV -22.8% -20.3% Radio -32.6% -29.1% Online * -15.1% -11.5% Total -27.7% -24.2%

* excl. search and social media

Source: Kantar TNS Oy

According to Kantar TNS, the decline in June was driven in particular by advertising of travel and transport, cosmetics, food as well as building and construction. Advertising of detergents and furniture grew. Advertising continued to decline in all media groups and advertising types (brand advertising, retail advertising and classifieds).

As published earlier, Sanoma estimates that the corona virus pandemic will have significant impacts on its business during 2020. On 24 March, Sanoma temporarily withdrew its Outlook for 2020, which was given on 7 February, due to the corona virus pandemic. In the current continuously and rapidly evolving situation, it is too early to make reliable and specific estimates for an adjusted Outlook. Sanoma expects to give an updated Outlook for 2020 later during the year. Sanoma’s long-term financial targets remain unchanged.

Sanoma will publish its Half-year Report 2020 on Friday, 24 July 2020.

