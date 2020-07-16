BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST have added another pioneering payment method to their list, recruiting Apple Pay to join their glittering array of partners.



Apple Pay joined betFIRST’s team on June 24th and this has enhanced betFIRST’s reputation for linking up with the very best payment schemes on offer to its customers.

The key difference with Apple Pay’s method is that it truly brings you into the 21st century. The unique apps, including Face ID and Touch ID, means that customers no longer have to wait to secure payment. The verification process is extremely quick and professional meaning Apple Pay are a step ahead of their competitors.

For betFIRST to land this deal means an amazing partnership can now begin and there is no doubt that this will be one of betFIRST’s most popular ways to pay.

betFIRST’s CEO Alexis Murphy says: “This is a landmark occasion for betFIRST to link up with a company who have a world-renowned reputation such as Apple Pay. The ease with which to use this method means life will be much simpler for our customers and this can put us one step ahead.”

Contact: pr@betfirst.be