Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The importance of food safety testing cannot be undermined even during a pandemic. Food safety control systems have and will continue to conduct routine functions and activities even amidst the worsening pandemic in accordance with international recommendations. To ensure integrity of food chain, routine activities such as inspection of food business operations; certifying food imports coming into the country and exports leaving the country; sampling and analysis of food, must be carried out without disruptions. Continuous monitoring of food safety issues and providing food regulatory advice for the food industry is necessary to protect public health even when the world is caught in the storm of the pandemic.
Against this backdrop, the global food safety testing market will stay on course to reach a projected US$25.7 billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Food safety testing is an important element in maintaining international food trade relationships. Additionally with new scientific evidence showing certain corona virus strains as being capable of surviving at low and freezing temperatures, testing of unprocessed chilled and frozen food products like raw meat becomes important.
Scientists today believe that the family of corona viruses has the ability to withstand freezing temperatures and COVID-19 is likely no exception. Research studies on SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV have shown that corona viruses are stable in freezing temperatures and can survive for up to two years at -20 degrees Celsius. Two strains of COVID-19 viruses have already shown capable of surviving for up to 72 hours at the average temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. Food Hygiene and food safety practices therefore remain important in preventing COVID-19 transmission through food.
International Push to Improve Food Safety Gain Momentum. With food quality standards aggressively enhanced by countries in the mist the global contagion, food safety testing will become mandatory and will grow in demand as global food trade resumes. Countries most dependent on food imports such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Russia, UK, USA, EU, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, will drive demand for food testing in times of COVID-19.
In several countries food testing laboratories have therefore been declared as essential services as it is essential to facilitate trade and ensure smoother food chain operations across the country and international borders. In a desperate bid to give the economy a fighting chance to heal and recover, countries are now cautiously lifting lockdown regulations. Global trade in food is also expected to improve by the end of 2020. This will create demand for food testing services which are an integral part of export certification, import control services, food incident management and investigation of food complaints.
Rise in Food Insecurity Amid COVID-19 Creates a Real Risk for Food Fraud. Also, reducing food testing capacity of food laboratories will increase the risk of food fraud. Food safety authentication is therefore vital in food fraud prevention especially at a time when agriculture and food supply chains are under immense pressure. Lockdowns and movement restrictions of good and people have resulted in sizable losses in agricultural output. Food supply chains therefore stand disrupted with ingredients and other raw materials in short supply. This increases the risk of fraud in the food supply chain as desperate food processing companies rope in new suppliers to fill the gap. Suspension or cancellation of food inspections and food sampling will fraudsters a free reign. The coming months will therefore witness the focus on food safety and certification strengthen and testing and analysis in food laboratories take precedence.
