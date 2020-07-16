The Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS intends to appoint Victor Gherbovet as a new Management Board Member from 27.07.2020. Admiral Markets AS shall as of 27.07.2020 have four Management Board Members: Sergei Bogatenkov, Victor Gherbovet, Dmitri Lauš and Jens Chrzanowski.



The changes in the Management Board are due to the long-term strategy of Admiral Markets AS and the desire to increase the company's presence in new global markets.



Victor Gherbovet joined the company in 2008 and has been a member of the Management Board of Admiral Markets Group AS since 2017.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764







