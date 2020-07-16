CONWAY, Ark., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released second quarter earnings today, that reveal a solid foundation of earnings and asset quality during the first full quarter of the pandemic.



Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2020:

Metric Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Net Income $62.8 million $507,000 $73.3 million $72.8 million $72.2 million Total Revenue (net) $173.7 million $162.7 million $167.8 million $167.7 million $164.1 million Income (loss) before income taxes $82.1 million ($2.4 million) $96.5 million $100.0 million $95.1 million Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $102.7 million $92.2 million $96.5 million $100.0 million $96.4 million ROA 1.55% 0.01% 1.94% 1.93% 1.92% ROA (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.53% 2.45% 2.56% 2.65% 2.56% ROA, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense

(non-GAAP) (1) 1.92% 1.87% 1.94% 1.93% 1.94% NIM 4.11% 4.22% 4.24% 4.32% 4.28% NIM, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (1) 4.16% 4.22% 4.24% 4.32% 4.28% Purchase Accounting Accretion $7.0 million $7.6 million $9.1 million $8.5 million $9.2 million ROE 10.27% 0.08% 11.71% 11.84% 12.18% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 17.40% 0.14% 19.55% 20.04% 21.01% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.38 $0.00 $0.44 $0.44 $0.43 Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.39% 0.44% 0.43% 0.45% 0.51% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.0% 11.5% 12.4% 12.2% 11.6% Leverage 10.3% 10.8% 11.3% 10.9% 10.5% Tier 1 Capital 12.6% 12.1% 13.0% 12.8% 12.2% Total Risk-Based Capital 16.2% 15.7% 16.4% 16.2% 15.5% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 1.99% 2.01% 0.94% 0.97% 0.96% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (1) 2.15% 2.01% 0.94% 0.97% 0.96%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“To say that during a full quarter of a pandemic that HOMB was able to meet EPS targets, set a record for revenue and maintain a solid net interest margin brings about an enormous sense of pride that I have in this team of bankers,” said John Allison, Chairman. “Our outlook for future dividends remains strong, which is also an important component to our solid performance,” Allison continued.

“While we realize this is a marathon and not a sprint, to have best in class asset quality and loan reserves, excluding PPP loans, of 2.15% brings about a strong sense of comfort,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Highlights

During the second quarter of 2020, we recorded $11.4 million of total credit loss expense which was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our CECL provisioning model is significantly tied to projected unemployment rates which have remained elevated during the second quarter of 2020.

Our net interest margin was 4.11% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 compared to 4.22% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The yield on loans was 5.43% and 5.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, as average loans increased from $11.01 billion to $11.79 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.64% as of June 30, 2020 from 1.08% as of March 31, 2020, with average balances of $9.51 billion and $8.99 billion, respectively.

The Company participated in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2020, we had $848.6 million of PPP loans. These loans are at 1.00% plus the accretion of the origination fee. Excluding PPP loans, our net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was 4.16%(1). The PPP loans had a 13-basis point dilutive impact to the yield on loans. The PPP loans were dilutive to the net interest margin by 5 basis points.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant amount of excess liquidity in the market. As a result of this excess liquidity, we had an increase of $416.8 million of average interest-bearing cash balances in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020. This excess liquidity diluted the net interest margin by 12 basis points.

During the second quarter of 2020, event interest income was $1.5 million compared to event interest income of $558,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The higher event income during Q2 increased the net interest margin by 3 basis points.



Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $7.0 million and $7.6 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $62.8 million and $69.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining time deposit premiums were $206,000 and $236,000 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The $600,000 reduction in accretion income decreased the net interest margin by 2 basis points for the second quarter of 2020.

The net interest margin experienced 16 basis points of noise for the three-months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 resulting from a 5 basis point decline for PPP loans, a 12 basis point decline for excess liquidity, a 2 basis point decline for less accretion income and an offsetting 3 basis point improvement from event interest income. When adjusting for these items, our net interest margin was actually 5 basis points higher for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was a record for the Company. Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased $9.1 million, or 6.5%, to $150.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, from $141.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was the result of a $9.5 million decrease in interest expense, which was partially offset by a $370,000 decrease in interest income. The $9.5 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $9.1 million decrease in interest expense on deposits. This decrease was the result of an $8.0 million decrease in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts and a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on time deposits. The $370,000 decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $905,000 decrease in income on deposits with other banks and a $283,000 net decrease in investment income which were partially offset by an $839,000 increase in loan interest income.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.50% as of June 30, 2020 compared to 0.53% as of March 31, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.44% as of March 31, 2020 to 0.39% as of June 30, 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $2.0 million compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The Company reported $25.0 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest income were $7.7 million from other service charges and fees, $6.2 million from mortgage lending income, $4.3 million from service charges on deposits accounts and $3.9 million from other income. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 included a $919,000 adjustment for the increase in fair market value of marketable securities.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $80.2 million. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest expense were $40.1 million from salaries and employee benefits, $25.3 million in other expense and $10.2 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the second quarter of 2020, our efficiency ratio was 44.93% compared to 46.82% for the first quarter of 2020. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 also included $9.2 million unfunded commitments expense.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $11.96 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $11.38 billion at March 31, 2020. Total deposits were $13.18 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $11.51 billion at March 31, 2020. Total assets were $16.90 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $15.53 billion at March 31, 2020.

During the second quarter 2020, the Company experienced approximately $570.8 million in organic loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $6.6 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.76 billion at June 30, 2020. Our legacy footprint experienced $577.2 million in organic loan growth during the quarter, driven by the origination of $848.6 million in PPP loans.

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2020 were $16.3 million, $38.3 million, $499,000, $4.8 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $59.9 million. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2020 were $18.9 million, $42.2 million, $533,000, $4.8 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $66.4 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $238.3 million at June 30, 2020, or 1.99% of total loans, compared to the allowance for loan losses of $228.9 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.15% at June 30, 2020(1). As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans and allowance for loan losses was 397.9% and 382.2% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.49 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $2.43 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $61.9 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $41.4 million increase in retained earnings and the $18.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. Book value per common share was $15.09 at June 30, 2020 compared to $14.72 at March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.99(1) at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.61 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 17.75% on an annualized basis.

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

A replay of the call will be available until July 23, 2020 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under "Investor Relations" for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense); return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; net interest margin, excluding PPP loans; yield on loans, excluding PPP loans; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, disruptions and uncertainties in our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 185,047 $ 147,200 $ 168,914 $ 171,492 $ 183,745 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 1,030,609 424,235 321,687 270,804 373,557 Cash and cash equivalents 1,215,656 571,435 490,601 442,296 557,302 Federal funds sold - - - 1,650 1,075 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 2,238,005 2,098,000 2,083,838 2,087,508 2,053,939 Loans receivable 11,955,743 11,384,982 10,869,710 10,771,946 11,053,129 Allowance for credit losses (238,340 ) (228,923 ) (102,122 ) (104,304 ) (106,066 ) Loans receivable, net 11,717,403 11,156,059 10,767,588 10,667,642 10,947,063 Bank premises and equipment, net 279,498 281,795 280,103 277,966 278,821 Foreclosed assets held for sale 6,292 8,204 9,143 8,639 13,734 Cash value of life insurance 102,443 103,120 102,562 102,003 149,708 Accrued interest receivable 80,274 50,295 45,086 47,557 48,992 Deferred tax asset, net 74,333 77,110 44,301 53,436 58,517 Goodwill 973,025 973,025 958,408 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles 33,569 35,055 36,572 38,136 39,723 Other assets 174,908 177,634 213,845 216,694 180,293 Total assets $ 16,895,406 $ 15,531,732 $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 3,413,727 $ 2,425,036 $ 2,367,091 $ 2,394,207 $ 2,575,696 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 7,970,979 7,149,644 6,933,964 6,620,616 6,774,162 Time deposits 1,793,230 1,940,234 1,977,328 2,032,547 1,997,458 Total deposits 13,177,936 11,514,914 11,278,383 11,047,370 11,347,316 Federal funds purchased - - 5,000 50,000 - Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 162,858 126,884 143,727 157,038 142,541 FHLB and other borrowed funds 531,432 951,436 621,439 691,443 899,447 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 161,095 138,479 102,410 117,332 107,695 Subordinated debentures 369,939 369,748 369,557 369,363 369,170 Total liabilities 14,403,260 13,101,461 12,520,516 12,432,546 12,866,169 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,652 1,651 1,664 1,669 1,675 Capital surplus 1,518,631 1,516,151 1,537,091 1,542,858 1,550,999 Retained earnings 932,856 891,498 956,555 904,980 853,964 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 39,007 20,971 16,221 19,882 14,768 Total stockholders' equity 2,492,146 2,430,271 2,511,531 2,469,389 2,421,406 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,895,406 $ 15,531,732 $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575







Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 158,996 $ 158,148 $ 161,211 $ 167,470 $ 165,816 $ 317,144 $ 329,664 Investment securities Taxable 8,693 9,776 9,707 10,343 10,650 18,469 21,356 Tax-exempt 3,698 3,114 3,260 3,193 3,183 6,812 6,562 Deposits - other banks 211 1,116 949 1,068 1,628 1,327 3,171 Federal funds sold - 21 5 8 10 21 21 Total interest income 171,598 172,175 175,132 182,082 181,287 343,773 360,774 Interest expense Interest on deposits 15,116 24,198 26,823 29,566 29,709 39,314 57,715 Federal funds purchased - 13 33 21 - 13 - FHLB borrowed funds 2,656 2,698 2,686 3,683 4,722 5,354 10,840 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 260 462 652 628 630 722 1,264 Subordinated debentures 4,899 5,079 5,155 5,207 5,239 9,978 10,498 Total interest expense 22,931 32,450 35,349 39,105 40,300 55,381 80,317 Net interest income 148,667 139,725 139,783 142,977 140,987 288,392 280,457 Provision for credit loss - loans 11,441 76,672 - - 1,325 88,113 1,325 Provision for credit loss - acquired loans - 9,309 - - - 9,309 - Provision for credit loss - investment securities - 842 - - - 842 - Total credit loss expense 11,441 86,823 - - 1,325 98,264 1,325 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 137,226 52,902 139,783 142,977 139,662 190,128 279,132 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 4,296 6,631 6,778 6,492 6,259 10,927 12,660 Other service charges and fees 7,666 6,056 10,636 8,710 8,177 13,722 14,740 Trust fees 397 438 390 382 391 835 794 Mortgage lending income 6,196 2,621 3,801 4,610 3,457 8,817 5,892 Insurance commissions 533 678 551 603 515 1,211 1,124 Increase in cash value of life insurance 558 560 562 714 740 1,118 1,476 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 230 7,842 1,952 1,101 1,149 8,072 4,654 Gain (loss) on SBA loans - 341 686 291 355 341 596 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 54 82 35 12 (129 ) 136 (50 ) Gain (loss) on OREO, net 235 277 159 334 58 512 264 Gain (loss) on securities, net - - (2 ) - - - - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 919 (5,818 ) - - - (4,899 ) - Other income 3,939 3,219 2,481 1,500 2,094 7,158 4,588 Total non-interest income 25,023 22,927 28,029 24,749 23,066 47,950 46,738 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 40,088 39,329 38,446 39,919 37,976 79,417 75,812 Occupancy and equipment 10,172 8,873 8,729 9,047 8,853 19,045 17,676 Data processing expense 4,614 4,326 4,294 4,059 3,838 8,940 7,808 Other operating expenses 25,298 25,721 19,873 14,739 16,957 51,019 35,385 Total non-interest expense 80,172 78,249 71,342 67,764 67,624 158,421 136,681 Income (loss) before income taxes 82,077 (2,420 ) 96,470 99,962 95,104 79,657 189,189 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,250 (2,927 ) 23,208 27,199 22,940 16,323 45,675 Net income $ 62,827 $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 63,334 $ 143,514







Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ - $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax (non-GAAP)(1) 0.47 0.43 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.90 0.86 Basic earnings per common share 0.38 - 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.38 0.85 Dividends per share - common 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.2600 0.2500 Book value per common share 15.09 14.72 15.10 14.80 14.46 15.09 14.46 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 8.99 8.61 9.12 8.83 8.50 8.99 8.50 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 165,163 166,014 166,696 167,178 167,791 165,588 168,686 Average diluted shares outstanding 165,163 166,014 166,696 167,178 167,791 165,588 168,686 End of period common shares outstanding 165,206 165,148 166,373 166,860 167,466 165,206 167,466 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets 1.55 % 0.01 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.92 % 0.81 % 1.92 % Return on average assets excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 1.93 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.96 % 1.95 % 1.90 % 1.93 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 1.68 % 0.05 % 2.12 % 2.10 % 2.09 % 0.90 % 2.09 % Return on average common equity 10.27 % 0.08 % 11.71 % 11.84 % 12.18 % 5.16 % 12.26 % Return on average common equity excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 12.77 % 11.48 % 11.68 % 12.08 % 12.39 % 12.13 % 12.36 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.40 % 0.14 % 19.55 % 20.04 % 21.01 % 8.68 % 21.26 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 17.70 % 0.44 % 19.86 % 20.36 % 21.35 % 8.98 % 21.61 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 21.63 % 19.22 % 19.51 % 20.45 % 21.37 % 20.42 % 21.45 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Efficiency ratio 44.93 % 46.82 % 41.26 % 39.16 % 39.93 % 45.85 % 40.47 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 39.38 % 41.37 % 41.14 % 40.60 % 39.92 % 40.34 % 40.21 % Net interest margin - FTE 4.11 % 4.22 % 4.24 % 4.32 % 4.28 % 4.17 % 4.29 % Net interest margin - FTE, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 4.16 % 4.22 % 4.24 % 4.32 % 4.28 % 4.19 % 4.29 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 1,434 $ 1,227 $ 1,322 $ 1,247 $ 1,319 $ 2,661 $ 2,686 Total revenue (net) 173,690 162,652 167,812 167,726 164,053 336,342 327,195 Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense 102,732 92,178 96,470 99,962 96,429 194,910 190,514 Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense 78,084 70,382 73,262 72,763 73,147 148,466 144,497 Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.53 % 2.45 % 2.56 % 2.65 % 2.56 % 2.49 % 2.55 % Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (non-GAAP)(1) 1.92 % 1.87 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.94 % 1.90 % 1.93 % Total purchase accounting accretion 7,036 7,647 9,133 8,462 9,240 14,683 18,295 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 62,822 69,365 91,869 112,623 122,197 66,105 126,871 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising 795 $ 1,226 $ 1,340 $ 1,201 $ 1,095 $ 2,021 $ 2,146 Merger and acquisition expenses - 711 - - - 711 - Amortization of intangibles 1,486 1,517 1,565 1,587 1,587 3,003 3,173 Electronic banking expense 2,054 1,715 1,870 1,901 1,851 3,769 3,754 Directors' fees 412 424 396 380 392 836 826 Due from bank service charges 239 223 289 272 282 462 520 FDIC and state assessment 1,846 1,548 1,635 (532 ) 1,655 3,394 3,365 Hurricane expense - - - - - - 897 Insurance 711 746 790 698 661 1,457 1,358 Legal and accounting 1,278 919 1,633 1,414 989 2,197 1,970 Other professional fees 1,735 3,226 3,189 1,906 2,306 4,961 5,118 Operating supplies 553 535 469 511 505 1,088 1,041 Postage 313 327 327 320 293 640 619 Telephone 310 324 312 289 306 634 609 Unfunded commitments 9,214 7,775 - - - 16,989 - Other expense 4,352 4,505 6,058 4,792 5,035 8,857 9,989 Total other operating expenses $ 25,298 $ 25,721 $ 19,873 $ 14,739 $ 16,957 $ 51,019 $ 35,385 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 90.73 % 98.87 % 96.38 % 97.51 % 97.41 % Common equity to assets 14.75 % 15.65 % 16.71 % 16.57 % 15.84 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 9.35 % 9.79 % 10.80 % 10.59 % 9.96 % LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,325,795 $ 4,357,007 $ 4,412,769 $ 4,375,970 $ 4,495,558 Construction/land development 1,818,151 1,892,394 1,776,689 1,827,454 1,930,838 Agricultural 105,554 89,630 88,400 87,087 85,045 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,730,716 1,775,610 1,819,221 1,808,099 1,852,784 Multifamily residential 482,635 411,960 488,278 498,079 523,789 Total real estate 8,462,851 8,526,601 8,585,357 8,596,689 8,888,014 Consumer 851,344 852,174 511,909 469,741 455,554 Commercial and industrial 2,228,816 1,759,752 1,528,003 1,479,724 1,515,357 Agricultural 80,023 64,582 63,644 90,343 80,621 Other 332,709 181,873 180,797 135,449 113,583 Loans receivable $ 11,955,743 $ 11,384,982 $ 10,869,710 $ 10,771,946 $ 11,053,129 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (included in total loans receivable) 848,628 - - - - ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 228,923 $ 102,122 $ 104,304 $ 106,066 $ 106,357 Impact of adopting ASC 326 - 43,988 - - - Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans - 357 - - - Loans charged off 2,582 4,265 2,631 2,302 2,279 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 558 740 449 540 663 Net loans (recovered)/charged off 2,024 3,525 2,182 1,762 1,616 Provision for credit loss - loans 11,441 76,672 - - 1,325 Provision for credit loss - acquired loans - 9,309 - - - Total credit loss expense excluding provision for credit loss - investment securities 11,441 85,981 - - 1,325 Balance, end of period $ 238,340 $ 228,923 $ 102,122 $ 104,304 $ 106,066 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans 0.07 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.99 % 2.01 % 0.94 % 0.97 % 0.96 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 2.15 % 2.01 % 0.94 % 0.97 % 0.96 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 52,074 $ 52,131 $ 47,607 $ 48,640 $ 52,841 Loans past due 90 days or more 7,824 7,760 7,238 9,964 9,961 Total non-performing loans 59,898 59,891 54,845 58,604 62,802 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 6,292 8,204 9,143 8,639 13,734 Other non-performing assets 247 447 447 447 947 Total other non-performing assets 6,539 8,651 9,590 9,086 14,681 Total non-performing assets $ 66,437 $ 68,542 $ 64,435 $ 67,690 $ 77,483 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 397.91 % 382.23 % 186.20 % 177.98 % 168.89 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.54 % 0.57 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.51 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 753,093 $ 211 0.11 % $ 331,038 $ 1,116 1.36 % Federal funds sold - - 0.00 % 5,218 21 1.62 % Investment securities - taxable 1,673,334 8,693 2.09 % 1,710,288 9,776 2.30 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 461,640 4,890 4.26 % 374,198 4,090 4.40 % Loans receivable - FTE 11,790,398 159,238 5.43 % 11,007,958 158,399 5.79 % Total interest-earning assets 14,678,465 173,032 4.74 % 13,428,700 173,402 5.19 % Non-earning assets 1,640,741 1,704,775 Total assets $ 16,319,206 $ 15,133,475 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 7,651,259 $ 7,818 0.41 % $ 7,041,303 $ 15,803 0.90 % Time deposits 1,855,626 7,298 1.58 % 1,943,721 8,395 1.74 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,506,885 15,116 0.64 % 8,985,024 24,198 1.08 % Federal funds purchased - - 0.00 % 6,264 13 0.83 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 154,628 260 0.68 % 138,180 462 1.34 % FHLB borrowed funds 652,354 2,656 1.64 % 623,525 2,698 1.74 % Subordinated debentures 369,846 4,899 5.33 % 369,652 5,079 5.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,683,713 22,931 0.86 % 10,122,645 32,450 1.29 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,038,490 2,410,583 Other liabilities 137,062 119,143 Total liabilities 13,859,265 12,652,371 Shareholders' equity 2,459,941 2,481,104 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,319,206 $ 15,133,475 Net interest spread 3.88 % 3.90 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 150,101 4.11 % $ 140,952 4.22 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Average Income/ Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 542,066 $ 1,327 0.49 % $ 285,688 $ 3,171 2.24 % Federal funds sold 2,609 21 1.62 % 1,544 21 2.74 % Investment securities - taxable 1,690,083 18,469 2.20 % 1,618,369 21,356 2.66 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 417,919 8,981 4.32 % 385,064 8,602 4.50 % Loans receivable - FTE 11,399,178 317,636 5.60 % 11,018,616 330,310 6.05 % Total interest-earning assets 14,051,855 346,434 4.96 % 13,309,281 363,460 5.51 % Non-earning assets 1,674,486 1,779,908 Total assets $ 15,726,341 $ 15,089,189 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 7,346,281 $ 23,621 0.65 % $ 6,637,512 $ 40,174 1.22 % Time deposits 1,899,673 15,693 1.66 % 1,923,457 17,541 1.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,245,954 39,314 0.86 % 8,560,969 57,715 1.36 % Federal funds purchased 3,132 13 0.83 % - - 0.00 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 146,404 722 0.99 % 147,623 1,264 1.73 % FHLB borrowed funds 637,940 5,354 1.69 % 1,045,370 10,840 2.09 % Subordinated debentures 369,749 9,978 5.43 % 368,981 10,498 5.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,403,179 55,381 1.07 % 10,122,943 80,317 1.60 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,724,537 2,496,604 Other liabilities 128,102 108,866 Total liabilities 13,255,818 12,728,413 Shareholders' equity 2,470,523 2,360,776 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,726,341 $ 15,089,189 Net interest spread 3.89 % 3.91 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 291,053 4.17 % $ 283,143 4.29 %







Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 62,827 $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 63,334 $ 143,514 Pre-tax adjustments Branch write-off expense 981 - - - - 981 - Unfunded commitment expense 9,214 7,775 - - - 16,989 - Provision for credit losses 11,441 86,823 - - 1,325 98,264 1,325 Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (919 ) 5,818 - - - 4,899 - Outsourced special project expense - 1,092 631 - - 1,092 900 Merger and acquisition expenses - 711 - - - 711 - Special dividend from equity investment - (7,004 ) (861 ) - - (7,004 ) (2,134 ) FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit - - - (2,291 ) - - - Hurricane expenses - - - - - - 897 Total pre-tax adjustments 20,717 95,215 (230 ) (2,291 ) 1,325 115,932 988 Tax-effect of adjustments 5,414 24,884 (59 ) (592 ) 342 30,299 249 Adjustments after-tax 15,303 70,331 (171 ) (1,699 ) 983 85,633 739 Florida tax savings - - - (497 ) 252 - 497 BOLI redemption tax - - - 3,667 - - - Total adjustments after-tax (B) 15,303 70,331 (171 ) 1,471 1,235 85,633 1,236 Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 78,130 $ 70,838 $ 73,091 $ 74,234 $ 73,399 $ 148,967 $ 144,750 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 165,163 166,014 166,696 167,178 167,791 165,588 168,686 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.38 $ - $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.85 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) 0.09 0.43 - - 0.01 0.52 0.01 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (C/D) $ 0.47 $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/G) 1.55 % 0.01 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.92 % 0.81 % 1.92 % Return on average assets excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+F)/G) 1.93 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.96 % 1.95 % 1.90 % 1.93 % Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense): (B/G) 2.53 % 2.45 % 2.56 % 2.65 % 2.56 % 2.49 % 2.55 % Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense: (C/G) 1.92 % 1.87 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.94 % 1.90 % 1.93 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+E)/(G-H)) 1.68 % 0.05 % 2.12 % 2.10 % 2.09 % 0.90 % 2.09 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 62,827 $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 63,334 $ 143,514 Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (B) $ 102,732 $ 92,178 $ 96,470 $ 99,962 $ 96,429 $ 194,910 $ 190,514 Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (C) $ 78,084 $ 70,382 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 73,147 $ 148,466 $ 144,497 Amortization of intangibles (D) 1,486 1,517 1,565 1,587 1,587 3,003 3,173 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (E) 1,098 1,121 1,161 1,177 1,177 2,218 2,354 Adjustments after-tax (F) 15,303 70,331 (171 ) 1,471 1,235 85,633 1,236 Average assets (G) 16,319,206 15,133,475 14,944,368 14,993,232 15,098,600 15,726,341 15,089,189 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (H) 1,007,307 999,004 995,721 997,309 998,898 1,003,156 999,692





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31 Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 10.27 % 0.08 % 11.71 % 11.84 % 12.18 % 5.16 % 12.26 % Return on average common equity excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 12.77 % 11.48 % 11.68 % 12.08 % 12.39 % 12.13 % 12.36 % Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E)) 17.40 % 0.14 % 19.55 % 20.04 % 21.01 % 8.68 % 21.26 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 17.70 % 0.44 % 19.86 % 20.36 % 21.35 % 8.98 % 21.61 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 21.63 % 19.22 % 19.51 % 20.45 % 21.37 % 20.42 % 21.45 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 62,827 $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 63,334 $ 143,514 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 63,925 1,628 74,423 73,940 73,341 65,553 145,868 Adjustments after-tax (C) 15,303 70,331 (171 ) 1,471 1,235 85,633 1,236 Average common equity (D) 2,459,941 2,481,104 2,482,406 2,437,820 2,376,718 2,470,523 2,360,776 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E) 1,007,307 999,004 995,721 997,309 998,898 1,003,156 999,692 EFFICIENCY RATIO Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D)) 44.93 % 46.82 % 41.26 % 39.16 % 39.93 % 45.85 % 40.47 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F)) 39.38 % 41.37 % 41.14 % 40.60 % 39.92 % 40.34 % 40.21 % Net interest income (A) $ 148,667 $ 139,725 $ 139,783 $ 142,977 $ 140,987 $ 288,392 $ 280,457 Non-interest income (B) 25,023 22,927 28,029 24,749 23,066 47,950 46,738 Non-interest expense (C) 80,172 78,249 71,342 67,764 67,624 158,421 136,681 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D) 1,434 1,227 1,322 1,247 1,319 2,661 2,686 Amortization of intangibles (E) 1,486 1,517 1,565 1,587 1,587 3,003 3,173 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Special dividend from equity investment $ - $ 7,004 $ 861 $ - $ - $ 7,004 $ 2,134 Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 919 (5,818 ) - - - (4,899 ) - Gain (loss) on OREO 235 277 159 334 58 512 264 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 54 82 35 12 (129 ) 136 (50 ) Gain (loss) on securities - - (2 ) - - - - Total non-interest income adjustments (F) $ 1,208 $ 1,545 $ 1,053 $ 346 $ (71 ) $ 2,753 $ 2,348 Non-interest expense: Branch write-off expense $ 981 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 981 $ - Unfunded commitment expense 9,214 7,775 - - - 16,989 - FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit - - - (2,291 ) - - - Merger Expenses - 711 - - - 711 - Hurricane damage expense - - - - - - 897 Outsourced special project expense - 1,092 631 - - 1,092 900 Total non-interest expense adjustments (G) $ 10,195 $ 9,578 $ 631 $ (2,291 ) $ - $ 19,773 $ 1,797 ANNUALIZED NET INTEREST MARGIN Net interest margin: A/C 4.11 % 4.22 % 4.24 % 4.32 % 4.28 % 4.17 % 4.29 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP): B/D 4.16 % 4.22 % 4.24 % 4.32 % 4.28 % 4.19 % 4.29 % Net interest income - FTE (A) $ 150,101 $ 140,952 $ 141,105 $ 144,224 $ 142,306 $ 291,053 $ 283,143 PPP loan interest & discount accretion income 4,450 - - - - 4,450 - Net interest income - FTE, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (B) $ 145,651 $ 140,952 $ 141,105 $ 144,224 $ 142,306 $ 286,603 $ 283,143 Average interest-earning assets (C) $ 14,678,465 $ 13,428,700 $ 13,188,508 $ 13,235,774 $ 13,321,663 $ 14,051,855 $ 13,309,281 Average PPP loans 585,946 - - - - 292,973 - Average interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (D) $ 14,092,519 $ 13,428,700 $ 13,188,508 $ 13,235,774 $ 13,321,663 $ 13,758,882 $ 13,309,281



