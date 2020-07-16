Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Office Furniture Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the smart office furniture market and it is poised to grow by $ 266.6 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The reports on the smart office furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the developments in connectivity technologies and increasing number of product launches. In addition, developments in connectivity technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The smart office furniture market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies functional benefits of smart office furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the smart office furniture market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The smart office furniture market covers the following areas:

Smart Office Furniture Market sizing

Smart Office Furniture Market forecast

Smart Office Furniture Market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart office furniture market vendors that include Berco Designs, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, KI, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Modoola LLP, and Tabula Sense. Also, the smart office furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Smart tables, desks, and storages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart seatings, benches, and stools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berco Designs

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Group

KI

Kimball International Inc.

Kinnarps AB

KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Modoola LLP

Tabula Sense

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

