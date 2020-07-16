Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Childcare Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the childcare management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 62.21 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on the childcare management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing women workforce and appreciating family income, growing enrollments in preschools and playschools, and provision of incentives to parents from governments for childcare. In addition, increasing women workforce and appreciating family income is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The childcare management software market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies application of artificial intelligence for better childcare management as one of the prime reasons driving the childcare management software market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The childcare management software market covers the following areas:

Childcare Management Software Market sizing

Childcare Management Software Market forecast

Childcare Management Software Market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading childcare management software market vendors that include Childcare Sage, EZChildTrack, Hi Mama Inc., Jackrabbit Technologies Inc., Kangarootime, Ladder Software, Procare Software LLC, SmartcareOS LLC, SofterWare Inc., and Tadpoles LLC. Also, the childcare management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



