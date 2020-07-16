MONTREAL, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling campaign on its Samson gold project. This property is wholly owned by Midland and is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the Fenelon and Tabasco deposits held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”).



The Samson property consists of 304 claims (168 km2) and covers, over a distance of more than 15 kilometres, a series of subsidiary structures identified in the first 5 kilometres south of the regional Lower Detour Fault. Last December, Wallbridge reported drill intercepts on Fenelon (Tabasco zone) grading up to 22.73 g/t Au over 48.01 metres (see press release by Wallbridge dated December 3, 2019). More recently, the discovery of the Reaper showing yielded high-grade gold intercepts reaching 308 g/t Au over 2.97 metres, including 858 g/t Au over 1.06 metre south of Area 51.

Cautionary statement:

Mineralization occurring on the Fenelon property (Tabasco, Area 51, and Reaper zones) held by Wallbridge is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Samson property held by Midland and located nearby to the southeast.

New high-priority drilling target south of the Lower Detour Fault

Last December, a multi-separation induced polarization (“IP”) survey was conducted in the east part of the Samson property to investigate a folded magnetic structure interpreted as being located along a subsidiary fault to the south and proximal to the Lower Detour Fault.

The results of the IP survey show two subparallel axes with weak to moderate chargeability highs, as well as an area some 400 metres in diameter, where chargeability values are markedly higher, located directly in the nose of the folded magnetic structure.

This new drilling program comprises four (4) drill holes totalling 1,000 metres and is mainly designed to test chargeability IP anomalies located in the heart of the folded magnetic structure and associated with resistivity lows. The program also includes two (2) drill holes targeting chargeability anomalies that coincide with resistivity highs located immediately to the east of the fold nose.

Since 2009, Midland has been one of the most aggressive mineral exploration companies to take a strategic position in the Detour belt and has built an impressive portfolio of seven (7) high-quality gold properties now totalling 1,491 claims (820 km2). These land positions provide the Company with a commanding position on the major Sunday Lake and Lower Detour faults and/or their subsidiaries, over a total combined distance of more than 85 kilometres, along the lateral extensions of the Detour Lake mine* and recent gold discoveries in Zone 58N*, Area 51-Fenelon* and Martiniere-Bug Lake* (*please refer to note at the end of this press release). Midland recently optioned to Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd its Casault property, located along the Sunday Lake Fault, approximately 15 kilometres west of the Fenelon deposit (see press release by Midland dated June 18, 2020).

The health and safety of our workers and contractors comes first, and we are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by complying with health and safety measures recommended by Public Health officials, and INSPQ and CNESST regulations governing the reopening of mineral exploration activities in Quebec.

* Mines and deposits located near Midland projects in the Detour belt

Detour Lake mine (Owned by Kirkland Lake Gold – Information from Kirkland Lake Gold website) : The Detour Lake open pit mine hosts 12.64 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves, consisting in 397.7 million tonnes grading 0.99 g/t Au (as at December 31, 2019).

Zone 58N (Owned by Kirkland Lake Gold – Information from Kirkland Lake Gold website): This deposit hosts 2.87 million tonnes in indicated resources at a grade of 5.8 g/t Au (534,300 oz Au) and 0.97 million tonnes in inferred resources at a grade of 4.35 g/t Au (136,100 oz Au).

Fenelon (Owned by Wallbridge Mining Company – Information from Wallbridge website): 2018-2019 bulk sampling: 33,233 tonnes at 18.49 g/t Au.

Martiniere/Bug Lake (Owned by Wallbridge Mining Company – Information from Wallbridge website): This deposit hosts pit-constrained indicated resources totalling 6,827,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.96 g/t Au (431,000 oz Au) and underground indicated resources totalling 1,092,000 tonnes at a grade of 4.54 g/t Au (159,000 oz Au).

Cautionary statements :

Mineralization occurring at the mines and deposits listed above is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Midland described in this press release.

The true thickness of drill intercepts reported in this press release cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc., BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

