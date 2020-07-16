Pictured (left to right): Bret Banks, Antelope Valley AQMD, Executive Director; City of Palmdale SAVES program driver; City of Palmdale SAVES program driver; Trish Jones, City of Palmdale, Community Programs Manager; City of Palmdale SAVES program driver; City of Palmdale SAVES program driver; Mica Schuler, City of Palmdale, Management Analyst II; Rick Eckert, ADOMANI COO; and Matt Essex, ADOMANI Director of Sales.

CORONA, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- July 16, 2020 -- Fresh off the recent delivery of one of its all-electric, technologically advanced logistic vans to a Portland, Oregon, community service organization, ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB: ADOM ), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, today announces the delivery of another one of its market-leading all-electric, zero-emission logistics vans to the City of Palmdale, California.

Bound for service in the city’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) program , the van is the first of its kind for the city. ADOMANI says the vehicle represents a major victory for the cause of cleaner air in Palmdale and will result in dramatically lower operations and maintenance costs for the city.

“We are honored to be able to sell one of our technologically advanced, environmentally clean all-electric vans to the City of Palmdale. SAVES does an amazing job providing critical support services to its community, and we are thrilled to be chosen as SAVES’ vehicle partner of choice to help them take care of so many people in need at this critical time,” said Jim Reynolds, ADOMANI’s president and CEO.

“We also applaud the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) and their governing board for their clean air vision for the Antelope Valley, which will help many other worthy organizations and companies electrify their fleets for the betterment of their communities. We look forward to being the partner of choice to additional commercial, government and nonprofit customers throughout all of California and the U.S. market who are looking to electrify their fleets,” Reynolds added.

The City of Palmdale’s SAVES program was founded in 1983 and is dedicated to alleviating hunger among very low and extremely low-income working families, elderly and disabled individuals, and people without homes in the south Antelope Valley communities of Acton, Lake Elizabeth, Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Llano, Palmdale and Pearblossom. As SAVES has continued to expand its services and rely on local food donations, the need for reliable, efficient transportation of food and supplies has become paramount. Until recently, SAVES’ vehicles consisted of a 1998 Chevrolet van and a 2003 Ford van, which are far from being environmentally friendly.

To assist with replacing these high maintenance, aging vehicles, the City of Palmdale sought grant support for an all-electric van through the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) and was awarded a grant covering 91% of the vehicle cost. The grant also requires removing the two old vehicles from service. The new ADOMANI all-electric van will be used to pick up local food donations from a wide network of retail donors, including, but not limited to, Trader Joe’s, Albertsons and Target.

“We’re proud to partner with the AVAQMD, and ADOMANI, Inc., to put this all-electric van to work serving our most vulnerable Palmdale residents,” said Trish Jones, Community Programs Manager for the City of Palmdale. “Not only do we get to put more money towards our services because of the reduced operating costs, but a quiet, clean air vehicle operating in the areas where our client’s health is the most challenged is a great benefit to them and the City of Palmdale.”

The AVAQMD recently awarded the City of Palmdale’s SAVES Program approximately $114,000 to replace their older, high-mileage, gasoline-powered delivery van with a new zero-emission, all-electric van.

SAVES, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank federal programs and daily contributions of local markets, stores and restaurants, provides food to local senior centers, sober living homes and other residents on food assistance programs. SAVES helps sustain the lives of thousands of Antelope Valley residents with nutritious food and is committed to developing a healthier, food-secure community through their direct service.

Marvin Crist, the AVAQMD’s Governing Board Chairman, said, “AVAQMD is partnering with the City of Palmdale to support our low-income and disadvantaged communities with clean vehicle technologies that reduce localized sources of air pollution.”

The AVAQMD and ADOMANI, a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles, have a long working relationship replacing older, high-polluting local school buses with cleaner technologies. ADOMANI assisted the City of Palmdale with the purchase of a zero-emission, all-electric van to provide a cost effective, non-polluting transportation option in support of SAVES’ mission. The AVAQMD, in support of community air quality concerns, continues to make every effort to fund proposed grant projects that better local air quality and directly benefit the residents of the Antelope Valley.

The ADOMANI logistics van is a purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicle with a range of 120 miles or more. The all-electric van is perfect for last-mile food and local deliveries as well as many other nonprofit, governmental and commercial applications. The optional barrier between the driver’s cab and cargo area makes it ideal to keep cargo separate from the driver and from any potential pathogens, such as COVID-19.

Reynolds reiterated that ADOMANI is one of only a small handful of American companies anywhere in the nation that has inventory immediately available and is able to deliver those vehicles today.

“Today’s announcement is further proof that the momentum and demand is growing for all-electric commercial vehicles. Fleet managers want the dramatic operations and maintenance savings provided by these vehicles and the quiet, reliable operations profile that our battery electric technology offers,” he said. “ADOMANI is proud to be one of the few companies that specializes in this market. We are thrilled to see demand growing not only for our amazing, environmentally clean trucks and vans but also for our team’s decades of experience in funding, designing and maintaining commercial fleets of all types, anywhere in the country.”

