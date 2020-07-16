LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s new social media channels are now live across platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and in effect providing PSYC with additional platforms to facilitate and promote the Company’s continued expansion within the emerging medicinal psychedelic space.



Following PSYC’s strategic pivot in recent months into what is quickly becoming one of the most talked about new and emerging market sectors boasting significant growth potential within the mental health treatment community, the Company has dedicated considerable focus and effort towards the development of key platforms such as its PsychedelicSpotlight.com website and Microdose Monthly newsletter. Now, in an effort to encourage the growth of these platforms, in addition to further solidifying PSYC’s overall presence within the medicinal psychedelic industry, it will begin leveraging the use of its new social media channels to further its penetration into this market space.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances and limitations we are facing in the world today, it is perhaps more important than ever to be able to develop and deploy effective branding and networking initiatives in a remote capacity, “Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Social media is, in my opinion, a critical and necessary component for establishing an effective brand and identity for virtually any company in today’s global economy. And when utilized wisely, it is also a very powerful networking resource which for us, in our current state of development, is extremely important in enabling us to attract and connect with the many different leaders, companies, and fellow advocates throughout every corner of this evolving industry. Furthermore, guided by the expertise and enthusiasm of our Social Media Director, Ms. Sarah Abelsohn, I am excited for the opportunity to tap into the benefits of our social media platforms to cultivate and develop strategic collaboration and partnership opportunities that I believe will become an integral part of establishing our prominence within this industry.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

