NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.6 million or $0.92 per diluted share compared to $2.5 million or $0.90 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income rose by 4% for the quarter while diluted earnings per share rose by 2%. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income increased by 8% to $5.1 million from $4.7 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $1.81 from $1.69, an increase of 7%.



Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb remarked, “Truxton continued to perform well as we strove to serve our customers while protecting them and our tireless staff from COVID-19. There remains significant uncertainty about the strength of the economy and the potential risks in our loan portfolio, so we have added meaningfully to our allowance for loan and lease losses.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income experienced a slight decline to $2.9 million from $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2% from the same period of 2019. Wealth management services contributed 95% of non-interest income in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Loans increased by 25% to $420 million compared to June 30, 2019, and were up 15% compared to December 31, 2019.

We ended the second quarter with $46 million in loans made pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provisions of the CARES Act, assisting our small business clients to cover payrolls and other essential costs during this pandemic period.

In the second quarter, our allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) increased by $411 thousand, a 12% increase from quarter ended March 31, 2020, and a 17% increase from the same quarter in 2019.

Total deposits grew 28% since June 30, 2019, inclusive of deposits added as a result of funding PPP loans. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are significantly smaller than typical peers.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.13%. That represents a decrease of 25 basis points from the 3.38% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and a decline of 22 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Cost of funds decreased to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2020 from 0.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the PPP loans, which carry a 1% interest rate.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2.0 million in non-performing assets at June 30, 2020, up from $0 in the same quarter a year ago. A single residential mortgage comprises over 95% of our non-performing loans. Truxton had $8 thousand of charge-offs in the quarter and $2 thousand in the first quarter of 2020.

Allowance for loan losses was $4.0 million, $3.6 million, and $3.4 million as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. For the three periods, the bank’s allowance was 0.95%, 0.95%, and 1.02%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively. There is no allowance associated with the $46 million of PPP loans.

Tax expense increased by 11% from the March 31, 2020 quarter but decreased by 9% from the June 30, 2019 quarter.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.82% at June 30, 2020, 11.21% at March 31, 2020, and 11.44% at June 30, 2019. The reduction in Tier 1 leverage ratio for the quarter was principally the result of the significant asset growth experienced in the quarter, which was largely driven by the PPP loans. Book value per common share was $24.41, $23.19, and $22.47 for June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.06 per common share.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) June 30,

2020* March 31,

2020* June 30,

2019* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 10,831 $ 6,863 $ 7,951 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 69,772 7,964 12,712 Federal funds sold 8,559 2,038 253 Cash and cash equivalents 89,162 16,865 20,916 Time deposits in other financial institutions 4,683 4,659 12,288 Securities available for sale 137,372 122,112 102,304 Gross loans 373,263 378,512 335,639 Allowance for loan losses (4,003 ) (3,592 ) (3,411 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 46,639 - - Net loans 415,899 374,920 332,228 Bank owned life insurance 10,079 10,026 9,864 Restricted equity securities 2,695 2,606 2,588 Premises and equipment, net 454 376 354 Accrued interest receivable 2,447 1,865 1,817 Deferred tax asset, net - 802 321 Mortgage loans held for sale,et - 560 480 Other assets 7,808 6,767 4,648 Total assets $ 670,599 $ 541,558 $ 487,808 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 158,062 $ 120,269 $ 104,475 Interest bearing 354,346 309,031 296,549 Total deposits 512,408 429,300 401,024 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 33,036 38,262 18,833 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances 46,639 - - Federal Funds purchased - - - Other liabilities 9,303 8,648 5,988 Total liabilities 601,386 476,210 425,845 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 30,591 30,362 29,066 Retained earnings 36,971 35,151 32,610 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,651 (166 ) 287 Total shareholders' equity 69,213 65,347 61,963 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 670,599 $ 541,557 $ 487,808 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.









Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date June 30,

2020* March 31,

2020* June 30,

2019* June 30,

2020* June 30,

2019* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 2,793 $ 2,742 $ 2,783 $ 5,535 $ 5,456 Service charges on deposit accounts 60 79 74 139 144 Securities gains (losses), net 0 0 70 0 72 Bank owned life insurance income 53 54 55 107 109 Other 34 148 10 182 82 Total non-interest income 2,940 3,023 2,992 5,963 5,863 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,282 $ 4,177 $ 4,093 $ 8,459 $ 8,014 Taxable securities 486 534 471 1,020 970 Tax-exempt securities 245 196 237 441 484 Interest bearing deposits 54 109 161 163 317 Federal funds sold 2 14 7 16 12 Other interest income 34 12 51 46 83 Total interest income 5,103 5,042 5,020 10,145 9,880 Interest expense Deposits 371 732 1,041 1,102 2,122 Short-term borrowings - - 9 - 16 Long-term borrowings 129 91 111 220 233 Total interest expense 500 823 1,161 1,322 2,371 Net interest income 4,603 4,219 3,859 8,823 7,509 Provision for loan losses 418 185 55 603 55 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,185 4,034 3,804 8,220 7,454 Total revenue, net 7,125 7,057 6,796 14,183 13,317 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,797 2,928 2,575 5,726 5,367 Occupancy 222 199 207 422 405 Furniture and equipment 30 26 27 56 55 Data processing 290 263 278 552 579 Wealth management processing fees 130 124 110 254 222 Advertising and public relations 25 43 20 68 57 Professional services 156 168 145 324 260 FDIC insurance assessments 38 15 35 53 70 Other 215 264 212 479 406 Total non interest expense 3,903 4,030 3,609 7,934 7,421 Income before income taxes 3,222 3,027 3,187 6,249 5,896 Income tax expense 608 550 668 1,159 1,191 Net income $ 2,614 $ 2,477 $ 2,519 $ 5,090 $ 4,705 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 0.92 $ 1.83 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.87 $ 0.90 $ 1.81 $ 1.69 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.









Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) June 30,

2020* March 31,

2020* June 30,

2019* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $0.93 $0.88 $0.92 Diluted $0.92 $0.87 $0.90 Book value per common share $24.41 $23.19 $22.47 Tangible book value per common share $24.41 $23.19 $22.47 Basic weighted average comm shares 2,740,504 2,729,167 2,675,283 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,768,173 2,761,639 2,727,375 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,834,951 2,817,354 2,758,109 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 10.32% 12.07% 12.70% Average Loans $419,360 $368,017 $339,174 Average earning assets (1) $599,030 $510,649 $470,691 Average total assets $629,800 $538,336 $493,510 Average stockholders' equity $67,204 $65,434 $60,524 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans 2059 0 0 90+ days past due still accruing 0 0 0 Total nonperforming loans 2059 0 0 Total nonperforming assets 2059 0 0 Net charge offs (recoveries) 8 2 (2) Nonperforming loans to assets 0.31% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.55% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95% 0.95% 1.02% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 0.49% NA NA Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 9.82% 11.21% 11.44% Common equity tier 1 13.61% 13.41% 15.06% Total risk-based capital 14.49% 14.21% 15.97% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 54.22% 65.74% 54.31% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.67% 1.85% 2.05% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 15.64% 15.22% 16.69% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 15.64% 15.22% 16.69% Net interest margin 3.13% 3.38% 3.35% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.









Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2020* March 31, 2020* June 30, 2019* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $419,360 3.92 $4,092 $368,017 4.55 $4,159 $339,175 4.81 $4,070 Loan fees $0 0.19 $194 $0 0.04 $34 $0 0.04 $30 Loans with fees $419,360 4.11 $4,286 $368,017 4.58 $4,193 $339,175 4.85 $4,100 Mortgage loans held for sale $87 5.20 $1 $122 3.23 $1 $71 2.99 $1 Federal funds sold $5,372 0.12 $2 $3,143 1.75 $14 $1,042 2.58 $7 Deposits with banks $49,551 0.44 $54 $24,224 1.82 $109 $24,747 2.61 $161 Investment securities - taxable $90,256 2.15 $486 $87,665 2.44 $534 $72,520 2.60 $471 Investment securities - tax-exempt $34,403 3.86 $245 $26,939 3.93 $196 $33,136 4.27 $237 Total Earning Assets $599,030 3.46 $5,074 $510,110 4.03 $5,048 $470,691 4.34 $4,977 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (3,702 ) (3,411 ) (3,394 ) Cash and due from banks $9,025 $9,399 $6,381 Premises and equipment $400 $1,728 $1,901 Accrued interest receivable $1,989 $1,651 $1,630 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $20,726 $16,829 $16,075 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 2,332 2,028 226 Total Assets $629,800 $538,334 $493,510 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $33,084 0.22 $18 $32,868 0.69 $56 $25,935 0.71 $46 Savings and Money Market $408,757 0.30 $300 $368,211 0.66 $605 $331,800 1.15 $951 Time deposits - Retail $10,977 1.24 $34 $10,497 1.46 $38 $11,368 1.35 $38 Time Deposits - Wholesale $2,087 3.72 $19 $5,488 2.38 $32 $7,880 0.31 $6 Total interest bearing deposits $454,905 0.33 $371 $417,075 0.71 $732 $376,983 1.11 $1,041 Federal home Loan Bank advances $35,720 1.13 $102 $20,950 1.72 $91 $22,339 1.97 $111 Other borrowings $32,931 0.33 $27 $1,456 0.04 $0 $2,924 1.27 $9 Total borrowed funds $68,651 0.74 $129 $22,405 1.61 $91 $25,263 1.89 $120 Total interest bearing liabilities $523,556 0.38 $500 $439,480 0.75 $823 $402,246 1.16 $1,161 Net interest rate spread 3.08 $4,574 3.28 $4,225 3.18 $3,816 Non-interest bearing deposits $31,315 $27,470 $27,424 Other liabilities $7,725 $5,938 $3,315 Stockholder's equity $67,204 $64,434 $60,524 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $629,800 $538,323 $493,509 Cost of funds 0.36 0.71 1.08 Net interest margin 3.13 3.38 3.35 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.







