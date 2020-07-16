Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on graphite and carbon sealing gasket market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on graphite and carbon sealing gasket market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing use of graphite and carbon sealing gaskets to improve sealing performance along with temperature and chemical resistance

Growing demand for graphite and carbon sealing gaskets from the rubber industry

Rise in industrialization and urbanization

2) Restraints

Limitations on the use of graphite and carbon sealing gaskets in some applications

3) Opportunities

Research and development

Segments Covered

The global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application.



The Global Graphite And Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Product Type

Pure Flexible Graphite Gaskets

Pure Flexible Metal Inserted

The Global Graphite And Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Application

Instrumentation

Petrochemical

Chemical Industry

Other Applications

Company Profiles



Mercer Gasket & Shim

Gee Graphite Ltd.

Lamons Gasket Co.

Mersen

EnPro Industries, Inc.

GrafTech International Ltd.

SinoSeal Industrial Products Co. Ltd.

Jiangmen Teamful Sealing Technology Co., Ltd.

Zaozhuang Wealson Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Tiansheng Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Other companies

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the graphite and carbon sealing gasket market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the graphite and carbon sealing gasket market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market Highlights

2.2. Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market Projection

2.3. Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market



4. Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Product Type

5.1. Pure Flexible Graphite Gaskets

5.2. Pure Flexible Metal Inserted



6. Global Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Application

6.1. Instrumentation

6.2. Petrochemical

6.3. Chemical Industry

6.4. Other Applications



7. Global Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9frmn

