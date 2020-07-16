Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market, by Component, by Application, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market size is expected to reach $19.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Surface vision and inspection technologies can be used for the testing and simulation of ground or machined defects (e.g. cracks, pitting, and material quality changes). Inspecting items for a scratch, crack, wearing or inspecting surfaces for proper finishing, roughness and texture are common functions of surface quality inspection. The need for surface vision and inspection is guided by a growth in the need for quality inspection across all industry verticals. Quality plays a crucial role in this dynamic environment.



Maintaining quality and customer relationships is an essential aspect that facilitates growth. Ensuring the level of quality, particularly in the longer term, is a tough challenge. Therefore, the rules and regulations have also been more stringent. Due to this, quality control has become a very important aspect for manufacturers. As a result, error prevention and accurate detection of defects along with tolerance monitoring of surface vision and inspection systems are commonly adopted. Many surface vision and inspection devices also provide component assessment, and some also provide customer input on their product consistency and process capability.



Market players have provided numerous solutions with increased productivity and reduced prices to allow greater market presence. Technological solutions like 3D vision using laser triangulation are expected to deliver substantial opportunities for market growth due to increasing applications in automotive, solar cells, semiconductor, and printing. It is cost effective because it does not require multiple cameras that are found with most other solutions. In addition, the technology has been used in electric printing to analyze patterns on flex circuits and RFID circuitry. This enables a substantial reduction in production costs with high precision and increased speed and further increases efficiency.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Camera, Lighting Equipment, Optics, Hardware & Software and Frame Grabber. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Logistics & Postal Sorting, Food & Beverages, Medical and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Keyence Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Surface Vision and Inspection Market. Companies such as Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Basler AG, FLIR Systems, Inc., ISRA Vision AG, and Datalogic S.p.A., Baumer Holding AG, Edmund Optics, Inc., Industrial Vision Systems Ltd., Ametek, Inc., and Sick AG are some of the key innovators in Surface Vision and Inspection Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ametek, Inc., Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Baumer Holding AG, Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.), Sick AG, Keyence Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ISRA Vision AG, Edmund Optics, Inc., and Industrial Vision Systems Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2020,Feb-2017,Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Component

4.1 Global Camera Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

4.2 Global Lighting Equipment Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

4.3 Global Optics Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

4.4 Global Hardware & Software Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

4.5 Global Frame Grabber Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Application

5.1 Global Electronics & Electrical Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

5.2 Global Automotive Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

5.3 Global Logistics & Postal Sorting Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

5.4 Global Food & Beverages Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

5.5 Global Medical Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market by Region

6.1 North America Surface Vision and Inspection Market

6.2 Europe Surface Vision and Inspection Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Surface Vision and Inspection Market

6.4 LAMEA Surface Vision and Inspection Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Ametek, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.1 Financial Analysis

7.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.3 Research & Development Expense

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.1.5 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.)

7.3 Basler AG

7.4 Omron Corporation

7.5 Baumer Holding AG

7.6 Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.)

7.7 Sick AG

7.8 Keyence Corporation

7.9 FLIR Systems, Inc.

7.10 Sony Corporation

7.11 Panasonic Corporation

7.12 ISRA Vision AG

7.13 Edmund Optics, Inc.

7.14 Industrial Vision Systems Ltd.



