Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Log Management Market, by Component, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Log Management Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Log management is a compilation of processes and techniques to facilitate and administer the generation, transmission, analysis, storage, archiving and reporting of enormous volumes of log data that is generated within a system or network; These logs are also called as audit trails, audit records, and event logs, and are generated by software stack components like servers, networks, containers, cloud infrastructure, application infrastructure, apps, message bus, load balancers, and so on.



An increase in the sophistication of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) drives the demand for log management solutions across different industries. Furthermore, the proliferation of cloud-based log management platforms that extend the availability of computer-generated log data accessible to IT engineers, developers and on-demand business analysis also provides a boost to market demand. Also, an increased number of networks and IoT devices is projected to fuel the market growth. Nonetheless, the lack of open-source log management solutions impedes log market growth. In addition, responsive log management systems integrated with artificial intelligence and analytical advantages or features are anticipated to create substantial opportunities for log management market revenues to grow.



The demand for log-management software is expected to implement substantial opportunities over the forecast period. Due to advancements in technology and the use of computing resources, large corporate organizations are projected to have increasing storage and processing needs. It is presumed that rapid development of enterprise IT infrastructure will increase the data. Therefore, the need for data auditing methods to be reassessed and standardized keeps coming up.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into IT, ITES & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Education and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Log Management Market. Companies such as Micro Focus International PLC, SolarWinds Corporation, and Rapid7, Inc., Splunk, Inc., McAfee, LLC, LogRhythm, Inc., and Veriato, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Log Management Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SolarWinds Corporation, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Rapid7, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Alert Logic, Inc., Intel Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., Splunk, Inc., and Veriato, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Log Management Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Log Management Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Log Management Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Global Log Management Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global Log Management Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Jun - 2020, Feb) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2015, Jan - 2020, Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Log Management Market by Component

4.1 Global Log Management Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Log Management Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Log Management Market by End User

5.1 Global Log Management IT, ITES & Telecom Market by Region

5.2 Global Log Management BFSI Market by Region

5.3 Global Log Management Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region

5.4 Global Log Management Retail and eCommerce Market by Region

5.5 Global Log Management Education Market by Region

5.6 Global Other End User Log Management Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Log Management Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Global On-premise Log Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Log Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Log Management Market by Organization Size

7.1 Global Large Enterprises Log Management Market by Region

7.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Log Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Log Management Market by Region

8.1 North America Log Management Market

8.2 Europe Log Management Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Log Management Market

8.4 LAMEA Log Management Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 SolarWinds Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 IBM Corporation

9.3 Micro Focus International PLC

9.4 Rapid7, Inc.

9.5 McAfee, LLC

9.6 Alert Logic, Inc.

9.7 Intel Corporation

9.8 LogRhythm, Inc.

9.9 Splunk, Inc.

9.10 Veriato, Inc.



