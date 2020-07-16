Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Secure Web Gateway Market, by Solution, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Secure Web Gateway Market size is expected to reach $11.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 16.9% CAGR during the forecast period. A secure web gateway is a network security service offered on-site or on cloud-based platform. By monitoring web-based requests for suspicious applications and websites, secure web gateways between users and the internet deliver advanced network security. In order to provide organizations with reliable web protection, a secure web gateway requires critical security technology, e.g. URL filtering, application monitoring, preventative data loss, antivirus, and HTTPs.



As businesses and their mobile workforces expand, protecting smartphone users from threats has become extremely difficult. That is because companies, some at headquarters and others in the cloud, have a range of applications. Applications are managed from a remote access VPN at headquarters. Users are separated from the VPN when they access cloud services and are exposed to risk. This is why organizations use SWGs because when users are disconnected from the VPN, they have safe internet access.



Secure web gateways are mounted at the edge of networks or at user endpoints as a software component or hardware unit. The traffic communicated to and fro between the users and the networks have to be passed through the gateway that monitors it. It tracks malicious code traffic, web-based application use and attempts to link the URLs of all users/non-users.



The solution offers the best layered security protection; prevents data loss and guarantees encrypted traffic. Web gateways are a top priority for IT security investments and security technologies which the users trust. While such gateways exist over a lifetime, their prevalence and the need for strong security are not anticipated to occur while accessing the Internet and Internet applications remotely.



In both industrialized and emerging economies, advances in business management systems have helped innovate several industries. Many technology providers have begun investing strongly in these global markets in order to satisfy the rising demand for powerful secure web gateway solutions in South Asia, Southeast Asia and MEA. Established and rising web gateway providers aim to extend their industries across untapped markets in order to maximize their global market share.



Based on Solution, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution Segment is further bifurcated into Threat Prevention, Access Control and Data Protection. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Education and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Cisco Systems, Inc. is leading the Secure Web Gateway Market. Companies such as F5 Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., NortonLifeLock, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Barracuda Networks, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., and Citrix Systems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Secure Web Gateway Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), McAfee, LLC, Sophos Group PLC, NortonLifeLock, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Zscaler, Inc.



