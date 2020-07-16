Santa Clara, California, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services provider for credit and debit issuers, has been selected by Altamaha Bank (Vidalia, Ga.) to provide Card App to its thousands of debit cardholders. Card App enables cardholders to see their debit card spending, manage their cards and get alerts – right from their phone.

Card App allows Altamaha Bank to match or exceed the digital experiences offered by big banks and tech companies, including:

Managing cards and getting instant alerts;

Utilizing self-service, including activating cards, reporting lost/stolen and more;

Seeing enriched purchase information in real-time, including merchant locations on a map;

Understanding spending trends and insights.

“Card App will help us provide one of the best digital experiences in the country,” said Brent Sammons, CEO of Altamaha Bank. “As a community bank, which focuses on providing the most innovative solutions to our customers, we feel Card App is an important option in helping meet the needs of our customers for more self-service, control and awareness.”

“Altamaha, as a community bank, has made a reputation on customer service and experience. With more customers interacting digitally, Ondot allows them to connect with their customers in everyday transactions, as well as critical moments when they need service,” said Gary Singh, chief revenue officer of Ondot.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

