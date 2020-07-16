VATICAN CITY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Hilary Pennington to its advisory board which oversees the strategic and ethical direction of Humanity 2.0’s impact initiatives.



Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; “Hilary’s present work at the Ford Foundation and her previous work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been enormously impactful and we are grateful for her willingness to help guide Humanity 2.0’s impact activities. Hilary is an extraordinary human. A graduate of the Yale School of Management with advanced degrees in social anthropology (Oxford University) and theology (Episcopal Divinity School), she brings a wealth of insight to our Advisory Board. I am very much looking forward to working with Hilary. ”

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members:

Maurice Levy ; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe

Tae Yoo ; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco

Bill Hilf ; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo ; Former President - EMEA Partnerships; Google

Jean Oelwang ; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin

Jim Pitofsky ; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation

Hilary Pennington ; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation

Dinah McLeod ; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team

Matt Bird ; Chief Strategy Officer, CommPro Worldwide

Fr. Philip Larrey ; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Hilary Pennington

Hilary Pennington is the foundation's executive vice president for the program. She oversees all of our programs globally, working closely across programs and offices to ensure strategic, meaningful, and well-aligned global grant making. She also oversees the foundation’s BUILD program, and the Office of Strategy and Learning. Before assuming her current role, she served as the foundation’s vice president for Education, Creativity, and Free Expression.



A national expert on postsecondary education and intergenerational change, Hilary joined the foundation in 2013. Earlier, she was an independent consultant whose clients included the Next American University project of the New America Foundation and Arizona State University. She also led the Generations Initiative, a project funded by national foundations to develop effective responses to the dramatic demographic shifts occurring in the United States.



Between 2006 and 2012, Hilary served as director of education, postsecondary success, and special initiatives at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where she guided grant programs across the country and worldwide. Before joining Gates, she was a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and president and CEO of Jobs for the Future, a research and policy development organization she co-founded. In 22 years with JFF, Hilary helped the organization become one of the most influential in the country on issues of education, youth transitions, workforce development, and future work requirements. She also served on President Bill Clinton’s transition team and as co-chair of his administration’s presidential advisory committee on technology.



Hilary serves on the boards of Bard College, the Center for Effective Philanthropy, and Giving Tuesday, and she is a member of the Trinity Church Vestry. She is a graduate of the Yale School of Management and Yale College, and she holds a graduate degree in social anthropology from Oxford University and a master’s degree in theological studies from the Episcopal Divinity School. In 2000, she was a fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children

