Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Car Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global connected car market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global connected car market to grow with a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on connected car market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on connected car market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global connected car market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global connected car market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
The global connected car market is segmented on the basis of connectivity solutions, services, and end market.
The Global Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions
The Global Connected Car Market by Services
The Global Connected Car Market by End Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Connected Car Market Highlights
2.2. Connected Car Market Projection
2.3. Connected Car Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Connected Car Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Connectivity Solutions
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Services
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Market
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Connected Car Market
4. Connected Car Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions
5.1. Integrated
5.2. Embedded
5.3. Tethered
6. Global Connected Car Market by Services
6.1. Navigation
6.2. Multimedia Streaming
6.3. On-road Assistance
6.4. Remote Operation
6.5. Connected Parking
6.6. Autopilot
6.7. Vehicle Management
6.8. Asset Tracking
7. Global Connected Car Market by End Market
7.1. OEM
7.2. Aftermarket
8. Global Connected Car Market by Region 2019-2025
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions
8.1.2. North America Connected Car Market by Services
8.1.3. North America Connected Car Market by End Market
8.1.4. North America Connected Car Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions
8.2.2. Europe Connected Car Market by Services
8.2.3. Europe Connected Car Market by End Market
8.2.4. Europe Connected Car Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market by Services
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market by End Market
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions
8.4.2. RoW Connected Car Market by Services
8.4.3. RoW Connected Car Market by End Market
8.4.4. RoW Connected Car Market by Sub-region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Connected Car Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Continental AG
9.2.2. Robert Bosch GmbH
9.2.3. Harman International Industries, Inc.
9.2.4. Airbiquity Inc.
9.2.5. Visteon CorporationVisteon Corporation
9.2.6. Alcatel Lucent Enterprise
9.2.7. Apple Inc.
9.2.8. AT&T Inc.
9.2.9. Delphi Automotive
9.2.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
10. Appendix
10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
