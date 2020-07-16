FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the continuous expansion of its range of ready-to-ship products, Allied Electronics & Automation is adding product lines from RichTech, StarTech.com, Schmersal, Klüber Lubrication and OkDo to its already extensive lineup of more than 450 world-class suppliers. These additions will enhance Allied’s offering in the areas of automated thermal imaging technology, IoT development boards, safety products, switching systems, specialty networking components and industrial lubricants.
With more than 3.5 million products available online, Allied provides solutions for engineers, designers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet managers, and independent operators – and is committed to sourcing and delivering products when and where customers need them.
