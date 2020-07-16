NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and the global teen brand celebrating the spirit of an endless summer, is partnering with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Pugliano for its new back-to-school campaign – leveraging the platform that has rapidly grown in popularity among its teen audience.



Charli, Dixie and Noah will serve as the brand’s “Jeanealogists”, together with science educator and television personality Bill Nye. The trio’s “experiments” in Hollister’s Jean Lab, led by Bill Nye, determined the science behind the brand's perfect denim fits. This content will be featured across Hollister’s social channels and in store. Every aspect of the jean fits were tested and approved by Charli, Dixie and Noah, alongside other teens, to ensure they make teens as comfortable and confident as possible through features like smoothing pockets, curvy fit styles, new soft stretch fabrics and more.

“The ‘jeanealogy’ experience was amazing for us because Hollister has always been one of our favorite brands. We’ve been buying their denim for years and even borrowing each other’s. We loved being able to perfect our favorite denim and share it with everyone else,” said Charli and Dixie. Charli and Dixie’s favorite jean fits, which they hand-selected and marked with their official “stamps of approval,” will be featured in stores and online starting today, July 16.

As part of the partnership, Charli, Dixie and Noah are also launching the #MoreHappyDenimDance – a TikTok challenge choreographed by Charli that encourages users to celebrate comfort, and to share their “happy dance” when they slip into the perfect pair of Hollister jeans. Hollister fans who participate in the challenge will have the chance to be selected for a virtual meet-and-greet with Charli and Dixie.

“We are thrilled to partner with Charli, Dixie, Noah and Bill, as they combine the excitement of TikTok with the nostalgia that our teens love,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “This is the start of a longer-term relationship with Charli and Dixie, both of whom share our passion to spread positivity and build confidence among teens – especially during the uncertainty that surrounds this year's back-to-school season. Additionally, as one of Hollister’s original brand agents in 2017, we are excited to have Noah on board for an even more robust partnership.”

Throughout the fall, Charli and Dixie will also be participating in various Hollister digital activations, in-store shopping events, and more. For more information on Hollister’s back-to-school campaign visit www.hollisterco.com , and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok to learn more about the #MoreHappyDenimDance challenge.

About Hollister Co.

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree style designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through approximately 540 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.

