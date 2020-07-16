Leading TMS and telematics providers are integrating with Microdea’s mobile app and cloud-based document management solutions to drive efficiency gains for carriers and brokers.



TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microdea, a global leader in document management and workflow automation solutions, announced expansion of its partnership ecosystem by building new end-to-end integrations with leading Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and telematics platforms, including TMW, TransPlus and HighJump.

“With the overall traction of our document scanning app and back-office workflow solutions, partners are increasingly looking to add these capabilities to their respective platforms in order to provide more value,” said Jonathan Cowie, General Manager & VP of Sales, Microdea. “With end-to-end integrations with leading TMS and telematics platforms, carriers and brokers will be able to get a lot more from their technology investments, resulting in greater operational efficiency that has a direct impact on their overall bottom-line.”

With the expanding set of integrations, carriers and brokers will be able to go paperless and achieve end-to-end workflow automation, resulting in:

Seamless flow of documents and data between systems

Decrease in manual steps and input errors

Faster back-office and driver response times

On the road, more seamless integrations lead to better experiences for drivers, who get tasked with less data entry and have better visibility into their assigned loads and the documentation required. Less time doing paperwork. More time driving.

About Microdea

Microdea is a document management and back office automation software solution provider that has been serving the North American transportation and logistics industry for 25 years. Over 400 transportation companies use Microdea’s technology solutions to speed up cash flow, increase profitability and accelerate growth. To learn more visit: Microdea.com/

Contact Info:

Fahad Muhammad

VP Marketing

fahad@microdea.com