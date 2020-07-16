Farmingdale, N.Y., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the fast-growing and innovative Performance® brand of bedding that has a focus on health and well-being, introduces its breathable Performance™ Mask engineered to reduce heat and sweat buildup. As most face masks are made of unbreathable fabrics, the consumer pain point of overheating and sweating continues to grow. BEDGEAR’s sleep solutions are known for their proven continuous airflow that help to eliminate sweat and heat buildup, and now these same benefits can be found in its Performance Mask. With consumers wearing an unbreathable face masks for up to eight hours at a time, it was from there that the correlation between sleeping with BEDGEAR fabrics for eight hours and wearing a mask engineered of BEDGEAR fabrics for the same amount of time would be additive.

BEDGEAR's Performance bedding products are all about continuous airflow and reducing sweat and heat. Central to BEDGEAR’s Performance Mask is Dri-Tec® moisture-wicking fabric, which alleviates sweat and is found in the brand’s pillows, sheets, mattresses, and mattress protectors. The Performance Mask features three layers of breathable fabric that have been engineered to wick away dampness and excess warmth. The outer layer is made of the brand’s moisture-wicking Dri-Tec fabric technology. Beneath is a woven filtration layer. The inner-most layer is made with an additional Dri-Tec panel with an anti-microbial treatment, adding another level of protection. With a soft jersey knit feel, the mask features the white BEDGEAR logo on the left side near the adjustable strap for a comfortable fit and is only available in gray.

“BEDGEAR is solving the problem of overheating and sweating while wearing a normal face mask in a natural way, using our patented fabric technology that has continuous airflow, is moisture-wicking and is trusted to support eight hours of sleep,” said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. “Imagine what it feels like to sleep on a Performance Mask, receiving the same comfort and well-being.”

The Performance Mask also stems from the establishment of BEDGEAR’s “clean” guidelines that retailers should implement, including the use of BEDGEAR’s patented Sleep Napkins®, to ensure consumers feel safe and comfortable so they continue to shop in-store today and after the pandemic. These Sleep Napkins are used for each shopper as part of the personalized Performance pillow and mattress fitting. The perforated and disposable Sleep Napkins are essential because they cover the entire pillow or a body-size portion of the mattress to maintain a clean surface between the shopper and the bedding product.

The Performance™ Mask is available for purchase on bedgear.com at $14.99. BEDGEAR will be donating 19% of all the brand’s Performance Mask sales from bedgear.com through the month of July to the BEDGEAR Foundation, the company’s registered 501(c)3 arm. All proceeds donated will be used by the BEDGEAR Foundation in its future COVID-19 relief efforts and donation projects.

The BEDGEAR Foundation’s mission is to inspire the best in every individual around the globe through the innovation and introduction of a personalized, modular Performance® sleep system, while addressing the environmental issues facing our planet and building world peace through commerce. The BEDGEAR Foundation has helped with relief efforts in Northern California after the wildfires, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

About BEDGEAR®

As the only brand of Performance®, BEDGEAR® launched in 2009 with professional-grade bedding products designed to help Olympians and other career athletes prioritize sleep as part of their training regimens. In 2011, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses to consumers, touting a proprietary fitting process for 100% of each individual’s total sleep comfort, based on their sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is sought-after for their patented airflow layers, the world’s first moisture management fabric technologies, and personalized fit components, which create a more awake population. The brand has stayed true to its roots, becoming the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams and more than 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders, including the New York Road Runners, hosts of the world’s largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR focuses their innovation on being additive to growing local community and maintaining strong specialty retailers. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations and pending applications. This thriving international presence has empowered BEDGEAR to grow beyond borders to a global footprint from which they’re fostering a vision of World Peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

