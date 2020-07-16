PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microshare Inc., a leader in workplace building solutions like contact tracing, predictive cleaning, occupant wellness and sustainability, has entered into a global strategic alliance with the multicloud solutions expert Rackspace Technology.



Under this agreement, Rackspace Technology will provide solutions to customers globally leveraging Microshare’s Internet of Things (IoT) solutions including Clean = Safe solutions.

The agreement vastly expands Microshare’s ability to deploy its IoT-based commercial real estate and infrastructure solutions at scale IoT specialists Kerlink and Semtech, and global distribution partner Arrow Electronics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rackspace Technology’s global salesforce will resell Microshare solutions into its worldwide sales channels and afford Microshare added ability to manage inventory, installations and post-deployment services.

Kevin Jones, CEO at Rackspace Technology, said: “This partnership allows us to further extend our capabilities that utilize the power of IoT. Microshare’s focus on security and intelligence for better business continuity and improved performance is paramount in today’s landscape. Their solutions give customers the peace of mind they need.”

Martin Blackburn, EMEA Managing Director at Rackspace Technology, added: “Businesses across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are adopting new ways of working and assessing the safety of their staff and customers in the face of Covid-19. This partnership ensures our customers are equipped with the technology needed to monitor the safety of people in their commercial buildings – whether it’s a hospital, shop or bank.”

“We look at our new relationship with Rackspace Technology not only as a guarantee that Microshare solutions will be available at scale where ever they are in demand, but also as a validation of our decision to prioritize a disruptive, quick-to-deploy solution set that can be easily tailored for the needs of commercial office portfolios, corporate campuses, hospitals and healthcare facilities and large factories, rail stations and airports, all of which have already adopted Microshare solutions,” said Microshare CEO and Co-Founder Ron Rock.

Microshare’s solutions leverage the world’s leading IoT network, LoRaWAN™, enabling the collection of real-time, 24/7 data on everything from energy and water use to the location of expensive assets without interaction with sensitive corporate computer networks.

As its global footprint expands, Microshare is leveraging a number of channels to transform the operations of the some of the world’s largest corporations and public institutions, providing its clients with digital twinning “sensing-as-a-service” solutions for the COVID-19 moment and beyond.

About Microshare: Microshare™ provides Digital Twinning solutions for the Commercial Real Estate, Health Care and Infrastructure sectors. Our Data-as-a-Service approach leverages IoT metrics across multiple platforms, providing actionable insights with privacy, security, audit and confidentiality so that our clients can save money, rationalize strategic spending decisions and create new data sharing revenue streams.

More at www.microshare.io

Contact:

Michael Moran

Microshare

201-264-5751

