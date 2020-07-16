REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph, the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today launched TigerGraph Cloud on Microsoft Azure. TigerGraph Cloud, the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database-as-a-service, helps enterprises harness the power of the graph: Companies can quickly and easily build and run applications that work with highly connected and complex datasets. The company recently announced TigerGraph 3.0, which makes no-code advanced graph analytics easy while delivering core platform capabilities. TigerGraph helps enterprises derive new insights and drive vastly better business outcomes through advanced graph analytics at scale. TigerGraph Cloud allows teams to use the cloud vendor of their choice, offering support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and now, Microsoft Azure.



“TigerGraph Cloud continues to answer specific enterprise pain points for organizations in several industries, including healthcare, financial services and government. Relational databases aren’t up to the task when it comes to analyzing interconnected data,” said Todd Blaschka, COO, TigerGraph. “Graph database and analytics is the way forward. Historically, organizations had to rely on data scientists to design their graph analytics solutions. That has changed with TigerGraph Cloud, which makes graph accessible to all. And now, TigerGraph Cloud’s support for Azure makes it the first truly multi-cloud graph database-as-a-service in the market.”

TigerGraph Cloud, an easy-to-use, cloud-based graph service, provides the ideal cloud-based service to model, search, and traverse relationships for analytical, transactional and real-time workloads. TigerGraph Cloud allows users to get started in minutes, build a proof-of-concept model in hours and deploy a solution to production in days. It eliminates the need to set up, configure or manage servers, schedule backups or look for security vulnerabilities. Also, TigerGraph Cloud allows users to scale their graph solution up to tens of terabytes and support more than 100,000 real-time deep link analytics queries per second on a single machine.

TigerGraph Cloud delivers simplicity, and its elastic pricing means users only pay for hours they use. TigerGraph Cloud users can build a complete proof of concept in mere hours from one of 20 Starter Kits that cover real-world use cases such as customer 360, fraud detection, personalized real-time recommendation, hub or influencer computation, supply chain analysis, neural networks, cybersecurity and more. Starter kits are built with sample graph data schema, dataset, and queries focused on specific use cases such as fraud detection, real-time recommendation, machine learning, explainable AI and more.

The newest version of TigerGraph Cloud includes configuration for distributed graphs and replica instances for high availability. Subscribers can provision distributed TigerGraph services for large production datasets, and have the choice to deploy high availability TigerGraph services. TigerGraph Cloud runs on the new TigerGraph Enterprise 2.6 platform, which features a Spark connector, pattern matching, and more built-in data processing functions. Users can start for free, then expand across the cloud as their data expands. TigerGraph’s ability to do SQL-like database computation along with ACID-compliant transactions benefits users with a lower TCO compared to other platforms.

TigerGraph Cloud on Microsoft Azure is available now.

TigerGraph Providing Graph Database Technology for Combating COVID-19

The company is providing free use of TigerGraph’s graph database technology to those helping to prevent the spread of, and improve the treatment for, Coronavirus worldwide. Local, state and federal agencies, corporate users, as well as non-profits can access the free tier on TigerGraph Cloud to load data and perform advanced analysis using graph algorithms. Sample use cases include deploying community detection algorithms to identify clusters of virus infection, PageRank algorithms to identify super-spreading events and shortest path algorithms to understand the origin and impact of spread in a particular area. A single free instance can store billions of entities such as people, locations, medical supplies, and drugs along with their associated properties and connections. The company also invites users to submit a free trial request to use TigerGraph Enterprise Edition for analysis of sensitive data related to COVID-19 on their own hardware or in your data center. TigerGraph will extend the free trial, as necessary, to support the initiatives focused on eliminating COVID-19.

TigerGraph has added a COVID-19 starter kit to expedite users’ efforts. Register for TigerGraph Cloud to use it. Complete details can be found here: tigergraph.com/stopcoronavirus.

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. TigerGraph’s proven technology connects data silos for deeper, wider and operational analytics at scale. Four out of the top five global banks use TigerGraph for real-time fraud detection. Over 50 million patients receive care path recommendations to assist them on their wellness journey. 300 million consumers receive personalized offers with recommendation engines powered by TigerGraph. Energy infrastructure for 1 billion people is optimized by TigerGraph for reducing power outages. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI and machine learning. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or start free at tigergraph.com/cloud.

