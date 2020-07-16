LEXINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, today announced its selection as the #1-ranked company for Client Satisfaction for Identity Governance solutions in the 2020 Black Book™ Survey of the top healthcare industry technology security solutions. All survey insights – garnered from the more than 640,000 healthcare IT users invited to contribute -- came entirely from the perspective of the client experience.



Designed and purpose-built for healthcare, Imprivata Identity Governance™ provides fast, secure role-based access to systems and applications. Through tight integrations with leading EHR systems and the Imprivata Authentication Management platform , the solution automates identity and risk management processes, enables compliance with internal and regulatory guidelines, and allows clinicians to focus on quality patient care on day one. During the COVID-19 crisis, Imprivata Identity Governance has helped healthcare workers on the front lines onboard clinicians, function as and service remote employees, and increase security, keeping information safe as healthcare organizations work to keep people healthy.

“We’re proud to receive the #1 overall ranking from Black Book as the top Identity Governance solutions provider, and we see this as validation that optimizing identity and access governance is the first step toward securing an exploding volume of patient, provider, and non-employee data in healthcare,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. “More importantly, we’re thrilled that many of our 2,500 global healthcare customers — through this survey — have validated Imprivata Identity Governance as their top choice for provisioning, authentication, authorization, de-provisioning and auditing.”

For the 2020 listing, Black Book Market Research analysts evaluated leading healthcare/medical software and service providers across 18 performance areas of operational excellence and ranked them by electronic and health record product lines. In addition to ranking #1 overall, Imprivata scored #1 in 11 of the 18 different performance areas. The next leading vendor had only three top-ranking criteria areas. The 11 areas where Imprivata led all competitors included the following:

Strategic Alignment of Client Goals

Training

Client relationships and cultural fit

Trust, Accountability, Transparency, Ethics

Integration and interfaces

Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing

Reliability

Marginal value adds and modules

Data security and backup services

Support and customer care

Best of breed technology and process improvement

At Imprivata, customers are always first. To learn more about how Imprivata Identity Governance has helped customers overcome their challenges and set success in place, watch the Memorial Healthcare System video or read the Northern Light Health case study .

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com .