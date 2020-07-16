BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether your kids are heading back to the classroom or learning from the dining room table, they’re going to need the best devices on Verizon. To help, Verizon is giving families new, economical ways to kick off the new school year with great offers on the network that J.D. Power just named the Most Awarded Wireless Company for Network Quality for the 25th consecutive time1. For those keeping score, this makes Verizon the most awarded brand for network quality in the history of the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Study.



The network more people rely on also gives you more, especially now. Verizon will help you save on the best smartphones, kid’s smartwatches and Unlimited plans with back to school deals including:

Get iPhone 11 Pro on us : For Apple fans, Verizon is offering a great deal on the most advanced iPhone yet. Starting July 23, buy one iPhone 11 Pro and get a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro on us with a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan (Do More, Play More, Get More, Above and Beyond). Order your new phones online and save an additional $350 2 .

: For Apple fans, Verizon is offering a great deal on the most advanced iPhone yet. Starting July 23, buy one and get a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro on us with a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan (Do More, Play More, Get More, Above and Beyond). Order your new phones online and save an additional $350 . Save on the most popular Android phones : From July 23 through August 2 buy one of our best Android phones and get one on us. Both phones must be from the same brand and with a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan (Do More, Play More, Get More, Above and Beyond). Phones include Google Pixel 4 series , LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW , Motorola edge+ and razr , OnePlus 8 5G UW , Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note10 series 3 .

: From July 23 through August 2 buy one of our best Android phones and get one on us. Both phones must be from the same brand and with a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan (Do More, Play More, Get More, Above and Beyond). Phones include , , and , , and . Save on GizmoWatch 2: If you have younger children, give them a kid-friendly smartwatch designed with your child's safety in mind. Verizon is making it easier than ever to get a new GizmoWatch 2 . Starting July 23, buy one GizmoWatch 2 for $99.99 and get another for half off 4 .

If you have younger children, give them a kid-friendly smartwatch designed with your child's safety in mind. Verizon is making it easier than ever to get a new . Starting July 23, buy one GizmoWatch 2 for $99.99 and get another for half off . Smarten up your dorm room (or home room): Also, switch to Verizon and add a new Unlimited line and get an Echo dot and Amazon Smart Plug on us5.

Mix & Match the perfect Unlimited plan for your family



With Verizon’s Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans , you can customize your services based on your needs and interests, and get access to a ton of awesome content, including a one-year free Disney+ subscription on us (then $6.99/mo after)6 and Apple Music included with select Unlimited plans7 and more. And, you can easily switch unlimited plans using the My Verizon app as your kid’s interests and data habits change.

Verizon helps teachers and students succeed and save



Verizon is also giving teachers and college students more smart ways to save this year. With Verizon’s student discount , enrolled undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate college students can get up to $25 off per month on two phone lines with Unlimited. And teachers get Verizon’s best price for Unlimited , from $30 per line with four lines on Start Unlimited. Verizon employees can also offer a similar discount to their friends and family .

As part of our Citizen Verizon responsible business plan , we are creating an education platform geared towards grades K-12 that will address the new hybrid learning models emerging from COVID-19. The platform will support district leaders, teachers, parents and students; enhance teacher resources with a focus on remote learning and expert tech guidance for districts; provide parents with digital literacy training; and offer engaging content for under-resourced youth.

Visit verizonwireless.com today to learn more about our new offers and deals.

