KANSAS City, Mo., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Health and Cerner Corporation ® (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, have expanded their relationship to implement an end-to-end, comprehensive suite of revenue cycle management solutions, building on a multi-year, long-standing strategic alignment using health care technology to drive population health improvement. The revenue cycle integration is designed to streamline and simplify the clinician and patient experience across Banner Health’s entire system, including 28 hospitals and clinics in six states.

“An essential strategy for accelerating our solution capabilities is collaborating with leading health systems,” said Don Trigg, president, Cerner. “Banner Health is pushing strategically to make revenue cycle management a core competency for both the health care financing models of today and tomorrow. This next phase of work offers both organizations an exciting opportunity to set a new industry standard.”

To successfully manage business today, health systems need clinical, financial and operational data that works together. Cerner’s clinically-drive revenue cycle solution uses a common, single and integrated platform designed to help improve savings, cost-effectiveness and build a healthier bottom line for health systems.

Banner Health will integrate Cerner’s registration, scheduling, patient billing, practice management solutions and transaction services with its existing EHR on the Cerner Millennium® platform. This integration between revenue cycle and clinical systems will help connect a patient’s clinicals and financials to one single view across the health system ultimately streamlining billing operations and improving the overall patient experience. Cerner’s open platform also offers a way to more easily integrate third-party applications to help meet Banner Health’s specific needs.

“After comprehensive planning and alignment between our two organizations, we are confident that teaming with Cerner to achieve a fully integrated revenue cycle platform will meet our business needs now and into the future,” said Dennis Laraway, CFO, Banner Health. “Building on our past successful collaborations with Cerner for mainly clinical applications, adoption of their revenue cycle management solution is now a critical next step to streamline both clinical and financial solutions for our patients across the entire Banner Health enterprise.”

This expansion is expected to better position Banner Health to flexibly adapt to new payment structures, more quickly adjust to policy and compliance changes, better coordinate single registration between acute and ambulatory services and centralize single-source patient charting and reporting across multiple care locations.

“The integrated approach housed within Cerner Millennium supports a more efficient and cost-effective approach for our providers and enhances the patient care experience as their health information easily follows them across the Banner Health continuum of care,” said Laraway.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

About Banner Health

As one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country, the team at Banner Health is committed to providing high-quality, safe health care services, supported by sophisticated technology platforms to operate its business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Banner Health owns and operates 28 hospitals and an array of other services, including: Banner Imaging, Banner Telehealth and Banner Urgent Care. Banner employs nearly 3,000 physicians and advanced practice providers to support its outpatient clinic operations across six-states, including Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, California and Nebraska, and also operates two academic medical centers in Phoenix and Tucson Arizona. Team members are dedicated to protecting the health and safety of patients, be it a routine checkup, elective surgery, or an urgent/emergent health service. Waiting room and employee workstation layouts maintain proper social distancing; screenings are conducted at hospital entrances to verify that all employees and visitors are well; and, all Banner physicians are equipped to visit patients remotely. Learn more about Banner's commitment to safety at bannerhealth.com/safecare .

