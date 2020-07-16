OTTAWA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As advertisers worldwide participate in one of the largest boycotts in Facebook’s history, new data from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) suggests that Canadians are concerned about harassment and toxicity on social media platforms.



Three in ten Canadians say they have been reluctant to use social media or participate in an online discussion because they are concerned about harassment. Facebook, in particular, is named by 41 per cent of Canadians as the most toxic social media site they use.

The findings are part of Canada's Internet Factbook , a comprehensive look at Canadians' internet usage and habits during the era of COVID-19.

Key findings

Executive quotes

Canadians are embracing the digital economy at an unprecedented rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results speak for themselves, Canadians are shopping, connecting and learning online more than ever, and we are proud that the .CA domain continues to be a symbol of trust online.

– Byron Holland, president and CEO, Canadian Internet Registration Authority

About Canada’s Internet Facebook

CIRA developed Canada's Internet Factbook 2020 through an online survey conducted by The Strategic Counsel. The purpose of CIRA's research is to identify trends in Canadian internet use. A total of 2,000 adult Canadians (18+) took the survey, conducted between March 24 and 31. The survey sample is weighted proportionately to population by province. It is also proportionate by age and by gender.

About the Canadian Internet Registration Authority

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as D-Zone DNS Firewall—that help support its goal of building a better online Canada. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world’s most advanced back-end registry solutions.

