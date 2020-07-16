Vystar's new manufacturer will be shipping new RxAir400 units soon to reduce exposure to harmful viruses and other pathogens.

CDC reports UV-C Light Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) as one of “most promising methods" for Coronavirus decontamination of facemasks. 1

RxAir400 employs powerful UVGI proven to inactivate >99.9% of viruses and pathogens

Reduces virus exposure risk in schools, restaurants, retail and office facilities

Worcester, MA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has restarted production of its RxAir ® 400 Ultraviolet (UV) light air purification systems with a new manufacturer that will enable enhanced reliability for supply chain, production and delivery. RxAir400 is a smaller, consumer/small business-sized version of the industrial size Rx3000 FDA-certified Class II medical device UV light air purifier designed for disinfection use in hospitals. Vystar anticipates receiving the first shipment of 10,000 RxAir400 units and replacement bulb cartridges from the new manufacturer in approximately 45 days. Vystar is currently taking pre-orders on its RxAir.com website. It has received cash deposits on pre-orders of approximately $1 million of RXAir products at retail.



“Our new manufacturer, UV-C light bulb supplier and other suppliers resumed operations after coordinating with health officials to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols for employee and customer safety,” stated Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO. “Many companies now offer UV-light products, but as the CDC1 and Live Science2 reported, ‘it takes the right kind of UV in the right dosage’ to be effective. RxAir’s ViraTech UV-C light delivers the right kind and dosage to inactivate numerous Coronavirus strains.”

Due to its ability to combat airborne pathogens on a continuous basis and complement surface and personal sanitation protocols, RxAir400 reduces risk of exposure to harmful viruses in facilities such as:

Schools,

Churches,

Offices,

Gyms,

Restaurants,

Medical offices,

Hotels, and

Homes

“Given the growing body of evidence that Coronavirus SARS CoV-2 may be transmitted through airborne means or aerosolization noted by the CDC1, an open letter to the World Health organization by 239 scientists published in Clinical Infectious Diseases4, and articles in Emerging Infectious Diseases3 and Nature Magazine5, it is wise to address all modes of possible transmission,” stated Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine for Desert Regional Medical Center .

Stone noted, “Hospitals and healthcare facilities have been using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) with UV-C light for airborne infection control for decades because they have been proven to inactivate a broad array of airborne viruses and bacteria, including certain Coronavirus strains, influenza and cold viruses. The CDC in April 2020 stated that UVGI is one of the most promising methods for decontamination of filtering facepiece respirators (FFR) for Coronavirus (SARS CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.1 The RxAir400 uses Vystar’s patented ViraTech® technology – the same UVGI technology detailed in CDC reports -- in a portable unit sized for home or small business use.” (See RxAir video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBTwQKvK7Zg )

RxAir400’s ViraTech technology is one of the few UV light air purification technologies proven in EPA- and FDA-certified laboratory testing to inactivate more than 99% of airborne viruses (including coronaviruses), bacteria and other pathogens that cause pneumonia, influenza, MRSA (staph), streptococcus (whooping cough), tuberculosis (TB), measles and a myriad of other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections.

Wladyslaw Kowalski, PhD, PE, is one of the world’s foremost experts on air cleaning design and construction, indoor air quality issues, including mold and bacterial contamination and hospital infection control. Dr. Kowalski authored numerous research papers and did testing analysis for the ViraTech technology used in the RxAir product line. His research and analysis of test results are available upon request. 6, 7, 8 . Additionally, Dr. Kowalski, independent of RxAir, along with Thomas J. Walsh and Vidmantas Petraitis, both of the Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, have published a technical report titled “ 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus Ultraviolet Susceptibility ” which further details the impact of Ultraviolet on COVID-19.9

The RxAir400’s patented kill chamber prolongs exposure of airborne pathogens to industrial-strength, high-intensity UV-C lights, recirculating an area’s air up to eight times per hour and continually inactivating pathogens to reduce exposure for occupants. RxAir’s use of high-intensity germicidal UV lamps to inactivate pathogens sets it apart from ordinary air filtration units that just trap pathogens and potentially expose the user to infection during filter changes.

“When a person with a viral or bacterial infection such as Coronavirus, the flu, pneumonia, strep or a cold -- even in the asymptomatic incubation stage -- enters a room and talks, sneezes or coughs, they contaminate the space. Others in the room are exposed to infection unless completely covered, regardless of any sanitization that already occurred,” Dr. Stone remarked.

To ensure consumer safety, RxAir400 is designed to prevent direct exposure of UV light to skin or eyes as well as prevent production of ozone during operation.

About Wladyslaw Kowalski, PhD, PE

Dr. Kowalski is one of the world’s foremost experts on air cleaning design and construction, indoor air quality issues, including mold and bacterial contamination and hospital infection control. Author of “Hospital Airborne Infection Control” and “Aerobiological Engineering Handbook,” Dr. Kowalski designs air disinfection systems for hospitals and commercial buildings and speaks at international conferences on disease control and air cleaning topics. He is past chairman of the Air Treatment Group of the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) with whom he developed a series of guidelines for air treatment systems in collaboration with ASHRAE, ARI, and other professional societies. He is currently engaged in research on UV genomics and R&D for ultraviolet germicidal irradiation systems for hospital infection control.

About Bryan Stone, MD

Dr. Bryan Stone combines his medical expertise as a board certified internal medicine and nephrology physician with a keen understanding of technology and an aptitude for invention to develop market-changing technologies. Dr. Stone is Desert Regional Medical Center’s Chief of Medicine, Medical Director of Davita Cathedral City Dialysis Clinic, as well as Medical Application Specialist for Fluid Energy Conversion, a green energy division of Vystar with patented disruptive technologies.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

Contacts:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Distributor Opportunities: Steve Rotman, CEO, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, product development and delivery, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

