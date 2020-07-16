CINCINNATI, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) said today that the company has received Samsung’s Smart Signage Award for Food & Beverage Installation of the Year. The award recognizes LSI for developing communication solutions for quick service restaurant (QSR) customers using innovative digital signage technology.



“We are honored to receive this outstanding recognition from Samsung, and we thank them for being a trusted supplier and valued business partner,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “The award reflects our commitment to working closely with customers in order to understand their needs and deliver high-performance, innovative solutions.”

As previously announced by LSI in April of 2020, a large QSR chain awarded the company new business valued at more than $100 million through calendar year-end 2022. Ranked among America’s top fast food chains by annual revenue, the customer will have LSI digital menu boards installed at more than 6,000 locations throughout North America. LSI will manufacture the menu boards and perform the lead system integrator function, which includes program management and installation responsibilities. LSI’s drive thru and interior menu boards include technology provided by Samsung.

“The Samsung Smart Signage Awards program celebrates the significant contributions our dealers make to the visual display industry,” said Chris Mertens, Vice President of U.S. Sales, B2B Displays at Samsung Electronics America. “Winners were selected by identifying partners that have the highest growth rate, as well as integrators who have creatively been deploying Samsung Smart Signage solutions into several key industries. We’re excited to recognize these deserving companies.”

The Food and Beverage Installation of the Year Award was presented to LSI during Samsung’s virtual Back to Business event for the professional audiovisual and information communication industries.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

As a global technology leader, Samsung Displays provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise technologies including digital signage, LED, hospitality TVs, and Desktop displays. Samsung puts the customer at the core of everything we do by delivering comprehensive products, solutions and services across diverse industries including retail, healthcare, hospitality, education and government. Samsung Displays is committed to helping customers realize the promise of a digital business. For more information, please visit samsung.com/business, call 1-866-SAM-4BIZ or follow Samsung Business via Twitter @SamsungBizUSA.

About LSI Industries, Inc.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI’s indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company’s products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,200 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters and international subsidiaries. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsi-industries.com.

