BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on July 14, 2020, the company’s cash was incorrectly stated as being as of the end of the first quarter. Note that the company ended the second quarter of 2020 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $18.9 million.



electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today provided an operating and business update as well as select unaudited financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020.

“During the second quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impair business operations around the world, and as a result like many companies, we both anticipated and experienced some impact to our performance,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “While our overall revenues were up sequentially and achieved our guidance of being in excess of $700,000 in the quarter, paid months of therapy shipped to both the VA/DoD and outside the U.S. (OUS) channels were down modestly on a sequential basis as providers pivoted to help fight the pandemic, patient and provider appointments were cancelled, and travel and other restrictions were implemented. However, temporary softness in these channels was in part offset by replenishment orders from our specialty pharmacy partner. Additionally, the pandemic has presented us with an opportunity to explore the potential utility of non-invasive nerve stimulation technology in treating respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19. Taken together, we believe we are well positioned for a strong second half of the year as key revenue channels return to positive growth if a more normalized business environment emerges.”

COVID-19: The company recently announced that it has been granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA to facilitate the study and clinical use of gammaCore™ CV for the acute treatment of asthma exacerbations in known or suspected COVID-19 patients. The EUA is supported by data from early clinical and non-clinical work in several pilot studies that involved patients with a variety of respiratory disorders.

Additionally, two investigator-initiated clinical trials (IITs) of gammaCore™ in COVID-19 patients continue to enroll subjects – one at Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia in Valencia, Spain (SAVIOR 1) and the other at Allegheny Medical Center in Pittsburgh (SAVIOR 2). These trials are designed to study the potential for gammaCore™ (nVNS) to treat the respiratory symptoms and underlying inflammation affecting COVID-19 patients. Both trials continue to enroll patients and are largely funded by third party grants. Data will be reported as they become available. Additional U.S. investigator-initiated COVID-19 trials are under consideration.

Federal Supply Schedule: During the second quarter of 2020, 67 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) military treatment facilities purchased gammaCore™ products as compared to 64 during the first quarter of 2020, 54 during the fourth quarter of 2019, 48 during the third quarter of 2019 and 35 during the second quarter of 2019. Also, during the second quarter of 2020, the company shipped approximately 988 paid months of therapy pursuant to VA and DoD originating prescriptions, compared to 1,084 paid months of therapy during the first quarter of 2020, 829 during the fourth quarter of 2019, 553 during the third quarter of 2019 and 233 during the second quarter of 2019.

As the company indicated in its earnings announcement in May 2020, in light of the ongoing pandemic, the company’s ability to visit hospitals and doctors has been limited, and according to VA officials, some 5.7 million appointments with VA providers were cancelled between February and April. Partly offsetting this is the VA’s advanced telehealth capabilities, which have increased almost tenfold from 2,500 daily sessions in early March to nearly 25,000 current daily sessions , according to the Federal News Network. gammaCore™ can be prescribed easily during a telehealth consult and delivered directly to the patient’s home, and this has allowed us to navigate through the crisis with only a modest sequential reduction in paid months of therapy. In light of these recent challenges, the trajectory of this business channel remains difficult to forecast into the remainder of the year. We believe, however, that our performance during the second quarter represents a strong leading indicator and gives us conviction that this important channel will rebound strongly when and if the pandemic subsides.

Outside of the U.S.: During the second quarter of 2020, electroCore shipped approximately 938 paid months of therapy outside of the United States, as compared to 1,008 during the first quarter of 2020, 961 during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 828 during the third quarter of 2019. The modest sequential decline was driven by COVID-19 related disruptions and discontinued operations in Germany.

Commercial: The inventory placed in the commercial channel during 2019 has been fully dispensed by our specialty pharmacy partner. As a result, the company shipped a small replenishment order in June. The company expects further contribution from replenishment orders in coming quarters.

Clinical: As previously disclosed, electroCore recently made the decision to terminate the PREMIUM 2 clinical trial. There are currently no company-funded trials ongoing, but as previously indicated, multiple IITs are active and more are under consideration. In addition to COVID-19/reactive airway disease, gammaCore™ IITs are progressing in stroke, subarachnoid hemorrhage and Sjogren’s syndrome.

Financial Guidance:

electroCore today announced the following preliminary unaudited financial guidance for the second quarter of 2020:

Q2 2020 revenue: The company expects second quarter 2020 total revenue to be approximately $730,000 to $750,000, as compared to first quarter 2020 total revenue of $734,000.

Q2 2020 cash used in operations: During the second quarter, electroCore used approximately $5.5 million to fund its operations, not including $1.1 million received in connection with its sale of New Jersey net operating losses, as compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

June 30, 2020 cash: The company ended the second quarter of 2020 with approximately $18.9 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

