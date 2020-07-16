PRESS RELEASE 16 JULY 2020

Italeaf: delisting of Italeaf SDB stocks. Last day of trading July 31, 2020

Italeaf SpA, holding company and first Italian company builder active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, following the press release issued on January 16 and on July 3, 2020, announces that Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Stock Exchange") has ordered that the depository receipts representing Italeaf’s stocks will be delisted, with the The last day of trading in the share will be July 31, 2020. The Stock Exchange has decided to close the matter without further shares.

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14.30 CET on 16 July 2020.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.

For further information please contact:

Claudio Borgna CFO – Italeaf S.p.A.

Email: borgna@italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

