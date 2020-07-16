MONTREAL, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), via live webcast at web.lumiagm.com/177229360.
Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2021 first quarter results.
The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.
Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 13, 2020, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.
Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
Saputo Inc.
St. Leonard, Quebec, CANADA
