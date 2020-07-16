Toronto, ON, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weston Terrace is a long-term care home owned by Sienna Senior Living Inc., located on Lawrence Avenue West in Toronto, Ontario. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in April, dozens of residents at Weston Terrace have died as a result of contracting COVID-19 and related illnesses and neglect.

Jocelyn and Tara Barrows are the representative plaintiffs. Jocelyn's mother and Tara's grandmother, Dorritt Paul, was a resident at Weston Terrace. Dorritt died while residing at Weston Terrace on May 16, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. Dorritt is survived by 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

“This is the third action Thomson Rogers has advanced on behalf of residents at a Sienna Senior Living facility. Weston Terrace is yet another tragic example of a for-profit long-term care home failing our vulnerable elderly population," said Stephen Birman a partner involved in the class actions.

It is alleged that Weston Terrace failed to implement screening measures of its staff and basic social distancing practices. It is also alleged that since the outbreak, there was severe under-staffing at Weston Terrace and a failure to provide basic care to the residents, resulting in neglect, illness and death.

Jocelyn, Tara and their family, as well as other families of the victims and survivors of Weston Terrace, seek compensation for their tragic losses. In addition, they support the proposed independent commission into Ontario’s long-term care system, which they hope will result in meaningful change to ensure that a tragedy like this is never repeated in Ontario’s vulnerable long-term care population.

For further information regarding this claim, please contact Stephen Birman at Thomson, Rogers at sbirman@thomsonrogers.com or Lucy Jackson at ljackson@thomsonrogers.com.

