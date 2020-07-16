LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (GTXO ), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology and an Industry Wired top company to watch in 2020, is pleased to announce it is now offering curbside pickup for essential Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”).



“As part of our ongoing commitment to provide the best service to our local community, we are introducing curbside pickup whereby our customers can retrieve their order Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., within two hours from the time they place their order. As many parts of the country continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, GTX is seeing a direct correlation in PPE demand and one of our most often asked questions is, ‘how fast can we get our order?’ “So now, in Los Angeles, we can say within two hours,” commented Meghan Ravada, GTX Corp Customer Relations Manager. “With Los Angeles being a particularly hard hit area and delivery services currently experiencing slower delivery times, GTX recognizes that when a small business or consumer requires protective equipment, the customer can mitigate risk and delivery delays by having the order fulfilled almost immediately.”

“As COVID-19 cases increase and more states continue to mandate wearing masks, now more than ever, purchasing PPE from a trusted health & safety supplier like GTXMASK.COM , which provides a wide variety of high quality products, reliable customer service and guidance, same day shipping or same day safe curbside pickup is a strong selling point as well as an important community service,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO. We are proud of our customer testimonials and reviews and are honored to provide these important resources at competitive prices.”

GTX Corp also services the B2B community and recently introduced its “ WORK SAFE PPE BUNDLES ” which are pre-packed assortments of PPE designed to meet the needs of small and medium size businesses that are reopening. The bundles consist of masks, sanitizers, wipes, infrared thermometers, face shields, Ti22 Liquid Titanium Shield, UV boxes and UV wands.

GTX Corp’s updated, full-line of PPE can be found on its dedicated website GTXMASK.COM (use promocode ‘open4biz’ and get a discount on your first order).

GTX Corp ( GTXO ) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. Supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio, GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity, and develops tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is also in the protective medical supply business and has developed innovative technology driven solutions. The company has customers in all 50 States and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. The Company’s customers range from the U.S. Military, Foreign Military, public health authorities and municipalities, emergency, and law enforcement, first responders, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and direct to consumer.



