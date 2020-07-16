REGULATED INFORMATION
INTERIM REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Issy les Moulineaux, July 16, 2020
Under the liquidity contract signed between Sodexo and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020:
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 7 273
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 8 337
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 907 505 shares for € 56 279 633
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 952 919 shares for € 59 657 934
Upon the implementation of the agreement with Exane BNP Paribas on March 16, 2020, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:
Under the prior liquidity contract signed between Sodexo and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account on December 31, 2019:
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,828
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,946
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 448,803 shares for € 45,383,006.71
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 443,803 shares for € 45,591,422.20
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI.
Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)
22 billion euro in consolidated revenues
470,000 employees
19th largest employer worldwide
67 countries
100 million consumers served daily
9.5 billion euro market capitalization (as of July 15, 2020)
Contacts
|Analysts and Investors
|Corporate Legal Department
|Virginia JEANSON
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com
|Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com
Attachment
Sodexo
Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE
SODEXO INTERIM REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT JUNE 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Sodexo LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: