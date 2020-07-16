Highlights:



New exclusive steering shafts for more than 10 million General Motors vehicles

New upgraded OE FIX nitrogen suspension compressors for 1.6 million Ram trucks

New complete, labor-saving windshield wiper motor and linkage assemblies for millions of popular vehicles on the road today

COLMAR, Pa., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 200 new automotive repair products, giving professional installers and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative solutions designed to help them save time and money.

Dorman’s featured releases this month are three first-to-aftermarket steering shafts that fit more than 10 million Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac trucks and SUVs ( 425-130 , 425-131 and 425-132 ).1 Like all Dorman’s steering shafts , these safety-critical components undergo testing to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. These new parts bring Dorman’s total number of steering shafts to more than 100, and Dorman’s total coverage to more than 125 million vehicles in operation in the United States and Canada.

Dorman is also releasing two new OE FIX air suspension compressors that fit more than 1.6 million Ram trucks. The original compressor on certain nitrogen-filled suspension systems sometimes fails from moisture intrusion and/or when the plastic piston wears, and until now there was no aftermarket replacement. Dorman’s exclusive OE FIX compressor ( 949-356 ) features an aluminum piston, improved seals and upgraded thermal classification – all features not currently offered by the original equipment manufacturer. Dorman also delivers an even more rugged replacement, with a version for the same vehicles that features a vented cast aluminum housing to help prevent damage to the compressor in extreme road conditions ( 949-356XD ). These new solutions extend Dorman’s comprehensive line of active suspension solutions , including air compressors, shocks, struts and delete kits.

Dorman is also continuing to roll out new windshield wiper motor and linkage assemblies for millions of popular vehicles. This month there are six new, exclusive, labor-saving wiper assemblies available, each offering peace of mind, by replacing both the motor and transmission at once and not waiting for the related component to eventually fail as well. And, because they’re 100 percent newly manufactured, not remanufactured, there’s no core charge. These new releases bring Dorman’s total to eight complete assemblies that fit nearly 18 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup . To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour .

1Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

