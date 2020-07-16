WOODBURY, NY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio, the nation’s leading marketplace for small business loans, was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in New York by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. The ranking considered nearly 45,000 employee surveys in the tri-state area. Lendio took the 11th spot on the list for small and medium-sized businesses.

To determine the list and rankings, Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These elements include the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work, particularly this year when work routines and environments have been in constant flux,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “Our employees are critical to Lendio’s continued growth and have been vital to Lendio’s success in facilitating emergency relief loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On April 3, 2020, Lendio began facilitating Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, the emergency relief funds set aside by Congress for small businesses. Lendio has since facilitated $8 billion in PPP loan approvals for 100,000 small businesses. To accomplish this, Lendio relied not only on its dedicated full-time staff but also on 200 additional temp-to-hire employees who played a pivotal role in the execution of this relief program.

“I love Lendio not only for our mission—helping small business owners achieve their dreams—but also for the people who make it happen,” said Lea Nill, Manager of Business Development & Partnerships at Lendio. “We are a family. Not only is Lendio invested in our career growth, but our personal growth as well. We celebrate one another’s milestones, whether they be personal or professional.”

“Best workplaces like Lendio have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times, especially now,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for New York during these challenging times.”

To learn more about career opportunities at Lendio, visit www.lendio.com/careers.

About Lendio:

Lendio is a free online marketplace that leverages machine learning to help business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. With a network of over 300 lenders and over 200,000 small business loan approvals facilitated, Lendio’s marketplace is the largest in the country and the center of small business lending. Based in the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, Utah, Lendio was recently recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Top 50 Workplaces and has been certified for four years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.’s Best Workplaces. For every new loan facilitated on Lendio’s marketplace platform, Lendio Gives, an employee contribution and employer matching program, provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world through Kiva.org. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com. Information about Lendio franchising opportunities can be found at www.lendiofranchise.com.

About the Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from nearly 45,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in New York State or the tri-state/New York Metro Statistical Area. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Melanie King Lendio 801-748-4782 melanie.king@lendio.com