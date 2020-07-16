WASHINGTON, D.C., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $1.3 million in grants to restore, enhance, and protect shortleaf pine, oak and riparian forests, and in-stream habitats for wildlife in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee. The grants will generate nearly $1.5 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $2.8 million.

The projects supported by the seven grants announced today will restore shortleaf pine and oak forests to benefit birds including the northern bobwhite, prairie warbler and Bachman's sparrow. They will also restore aquatic habitats to benefit freshwater mollusks like the Alabama moccasinshell and reptiles like the flattened musk turtle. These projects will also improve soil health and water quality through enhanced forestry and agricultural practices like invasive species removal. This will further enhance the habitats these species rely on and can improve working land productivity, helping landowners to make a living and maintain their way of life.

The grants were awarded through the Cumberland Plateau Stewardship Fund (CPSF), a public-private partnership between NFWF and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, International Paper’s Forestland Stewards Partnership, American Forest Foundation’s Southern Woods for At-Risk Wildlife Initiative and Altria Group.

“The Cumberland Plateau is home to species of both ecological and cultural significance, many of which are found only in this region,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The partnerships fostered through the Cumberland Plateau Stewardship Fund are helping to leverage technical and financial resources that preserve and restore these unique species and the places they inhabit.”

“NRCS is excited to contribute to restoring working forests in this region where conservation supports not only songbirds but also hunting for northern bobwhite and water quality to support rich stream life,” said NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr.

Stretching from northwest Alabama to eastern Kentucky, the Cumberland Plateau consists of unique geology and landforms that create a vast diversity of habitats. The region was once dominated by shortleaf pine and oak communities, but these forest habitats have declined over the past several decades due to conversion of forest type, conversion to other land uses, fire suppression, and disease and pest infestations.

These changes contributed to the decline of multiple wildlife species including birds such as Bachman’s sparrow, brown-headed nuthatch and prairie warbler, which rely on open-canopy woodlands and grassland habitats. At the same time, sedimentation and runoff from agriculture, as well as development and modification of streams, threaten the region’s freshwater species, such as the federally endangered fish, Laurel dace, and Black Warrior waterdog, a reclusive salamander.

“Restoring the forests, streams and farmlands of the Cumberland Plateau underscores the Service’s commitment to large-scale conservation for a variety of habitats,” said Leo Miranda, the regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the South Atlantic-Gulf & Mississippi Basin. “Along with our public and private partners, and landowners large and small, we are committed to protecting many at-risk, threatened and endangered species while boosting recreation and local economies.”

“We are proud to contribute to this fund and look forward to the long-lasting impact that these seven grants will have on the forest habitats and water quality of the Cumberland Plateau as well as the landowners who depend on these forests,” said Sophie Beckham, International Paper’s chief sustainability officer. “Working with other businesses, government and NGOs to find solutions to restore, enhance and protect this important landscape is just one way International Paper can ensure the future of healthy and abundant forests.”

“More than two-thirds of the forests across the Cumberland Plateau are owned by families and individuals, making them crucial players in helping ensure healthy shortleaf habitat for wildlife,” said Tom Martin, president and CEO of the American Forest Foundation. “While these forest owners care about their land, they often face barriers when it comes to taking action to improve it. AFF is proud to support projects in this region that are helping family landowners get the assistance they need to make a positive impact on the land.”

“We recognize the importance of reducing our environmental impact, both through our own actions and by supporting the important work of others,” said Kathryn Fessler, senior director of corporate citizenship for Altria Client Services. “That’s why we’re proud to continue supporting the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's reforestation and water conservation efforts in the Cumberland Plateau.”

Since 2013, the Cumberland Plateau Stewardship Fund has invested more than $7.6 million in projects that will establish and enhance shortleaf pine, oak and riparian forests, and improve stream habitat to benefit the birds and wildlife that rely on these ecosystems.

A complete list of the 2020 grants made through the Cumberland Plateau Stewardship Fund is available here.

###​

