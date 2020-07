NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide, there are currently millions cases of patients with a confirmed link to COVID-19. In the lack of any vaccine or proven antiviral treatment, prevention and containment of the virus depends on social distancing, isolation, and quarantine. This, combined with the fact that most of the healthcare systems capacity has been focused on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in the limiting or pausing of less urgent care such as physical neurorehabilitation and assessment and non-emergency outpatient procedures. In times of a health crisis such as the novel coronavirus pandemic, Medical Robotic Systems playing a significant role by augmenting and assisting the healthcare system and safeguarding public health in various ways. The aforementioned technologies can facilitate the prevention, containment and mitigation of the coronavirus disease and provide general support for patients and medical professionals, alleviating the burden placed on healthcare systems during this crisis.



The Medical Robotic System Market industry report covers several topics including market trend analysis, market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, threats, application analysis, emerging markets, and futuristic market scenario. The report on the global Medical Robotic System Market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. This business document has explained in-depth market insights about market size, latest trends, market threats and key players driving the market. The Medical Robotic System Market study report is evaluated mainly on two segments namely types and applications which cover all the analytical data for current and future markets.

Rise in technological advancements and increased adoption of these systems worldwide has been one of the major driving factors for the market growth. This trend will see the market rise from an initial estimated value of USD 7.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased acceptance of these systems is also acting as a major market driver.

Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Type (Orthopedic Surgical Robots, Neurosurgical Robots, Laparoscopy Robots, Steerable Robotic Catheters, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Emergency Response Robots, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots), Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Telemedicine, Laparoscopy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Robotic System Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robotic System Market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increased advancements in the technology and overall adoption is acting as a factor which is driving the market growth

The demand for medical robotic system is on the rise due to their advantages in minimally invasive surgeries and their enhanced abilities in precise procedures

Lack of knowledgeable professionals to utilize the robots and their systems act as a major restraint for the market

High cost of installation and maintenance of these systems also causes the market to be restrained

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Robotic System Market

The Global Medical Robotic System Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Medical Robotic System market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Medical Robotic System Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Medical Robotic System economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Medical Robotic System application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Medical Robotic System market opportunity? How Medical Robotic System Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Segmentation: Global Medical Robotic System Market

By Type

Orthopedic Surgical Robots iBlock surgical system Robodoc surgical system Navio PFS surgical system MAKO RIO surgical system Stanmore sculptor surgical system

Neurosurgical Robots Pathfinder surgical system NeuroMate surgical system Renaissance surgical system

Laparoscopy Robots FreeHand endoscope holder system Da Vinci robotic surgery system Telelap ALF-X surgical system

Steerable Robotic Catheters

Rehabilitation Robots Assistive robots Prosthesis Orthotics Therapeutic robots Exoskeleton robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots Telemedicine robots V. robots Pharmacy robots Cart transportation robots

Emergency Response Robots LS-1 robotic system Auto Pulse Plus robotic system Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots TrueBeam STx radiosurgery system CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system Gamma Knife Perfexion radiosurgery system



By Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Telemedicine

Laparoscopy

Others

The current trend pertaining to the demand supply and sales together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market. It also allows voluntarily accessible affordable reports of the research that is the end result of the personalized research carried by the internal team of professionals.

To comprehend Global Medical Robotic System Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Medical Robotic System market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

