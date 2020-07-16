BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter was $1.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2019 and, for the six months ending June 30, 2020, it was $2.5 million compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2019.
A summary of financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, is attached. Select highlights include:
Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “The Company has spent a significant amount of time addressing COVID-19 related issues – from managing the branches for the safety of our staff and customers, to adjusting to having more than 70% of employees work from home, to working with our clients to meet their banking needs in these challenging times. The situation has forced us to adapt and make or advance plans for improvements in both our products and delivery systems, and in our operations areas. Investors can be proud of the dedication and commitment CIBM Bank employees have exhibited through this period.
“Although income for the first half of the year was much improved over the same period of 2019, we remain committed to improving our longer term operating results using the process we call ‘Project Falcon’, which includes plans to improve our deposit mix, enhance efficiencies, and excel at our core services.”
Mr. Chaffin continued, “A Fifth Amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, which would make permanent the changes that permit the Company to engage in negotiated voluntary repurchases of its Preferred Stock, was approved by our Common Shareholders in April and has now been presented to the Preferred Shareholders for their approval at a Special Meeting of Preferred Shareholders to be held on August 5, 2020. We will provide the results of that vote on our website following the meeting.”
He concluded, “As discussed in our June 17, 2020, press release, we have completed the third and final modified Dutch auction pursuant to the Second Amendment of our Articles of Incorporation that resulted in the repurchase of 214 shares of preferred stock for a total price of approximately $148,000 representing a $33,000 discount to the carry value of the preferred shares repurchased. We will be providing a more detailed analysis in our upcoming quarterly shareholder letter.”
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.
There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.
Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|6 Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Selected Statement of Operations Data
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|6,669
|$
|6,636
|$
|6,820
|$
|7,035
|$
|7,078
|$
|13,305
|$
|14,093
|Interest expense
|1,343
|1,689
|2,030
|2,183
|2,256
|3,032
|4,434
|Net interest income
|5,326
|4,947
|4,790
|4,852
|4,822
|10,273
|9,659
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|249
|202
|715
|327
|(67
|)
|451
|(225
|)
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|5,077
|4,745
|4,075
|4,525
|4,889
|9,822
|9,884
|Noninterest income (1)
|4,489
|2,642
|2,249
|3,835
|2,710
|7,131
|4,072
|Noninterest expense
|7,308
|6,322
|6,879
|7,233
|6,557
|13,630
|12,062
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|2,258
|1,065
|(555
|)
|1,127
|1,042
|3,323
|1,894
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|575
|281
|(180
|)
|93
|281
|856
|510
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,683
|$
|784
|$
|(375
|)
|$
|1,034
|$
|761
|$
|2,467
|$
|1,384
|Common Share Data
|Basic net income (loss) per share (2)
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.08
|Diluted net income (loss) per share (2)
|0.05
|0.02
|(0.02
|)
|0.04
|0.02
|0.08
|0.04
|Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|3.15
|3.07
|2.99
|3.03
|2.97
|3.15
|2.97
|Book value per share (3)
|2.80
|2.73
|2.64
|2.68
|2.60
|2.80
|2.60
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|18,992,550
|18,724,047
|18,646,427
|18,455,408
|18,290,674
|18,858,299
|18,261,584
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|32,402,984
|32,329,698
|32,329,533
|32,536,354
|33,083,324
|32,330,877
|32,950,273
|Financial Condition Data
|Total assets
|$
|793,151
|$
|705,473
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|$
|793,151
|$
|708,270
|Loans
|535,692
|513,992
|513,705
|508,758
|513,755
|535,692
|513,755
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,483
|)
|(8,107
|)
|(8,007
|)
|(7,560
|)
|(7,251
|)
|(8,483
|)
|(7,251
|)
|Investment securities
|113,303
|120,105
|120,398
|120,648
|124,784
|113,303
|124,784
|Deposits
|566,811
|531,999
|530,190
|557,745
|535,367
|566,811
|535,367
|Borrowings
|120,233
|68,950
|73,847
|38,468
|69,174
|120,233
|69,174
|Stockholders' equity
|97,347
|95,841
|93,404
|94,082
|94,035
|97,347
|94,035
|Financial Ratios and Other Data
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin (4)
|2.96
|%
|3.04
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.89
|%
|3.00
|%
|2.91
|%
|Net interest spread (5)
|2.76
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.61
|%
|Noninterest income to average assets (6)
|2.36
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.28
|%
|2.19
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.95
|%
|1.14
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|3.86
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.88
|%
|4.14
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.43
|%
|Efficiency ratio (7)
|74.61
|%
|83.74
|%
|97.57
|%
|83.44
|%
|87.45
|%
|78.58
|%
|88.26
|%
|Earnings on average assets (8)
|0.89
|%
|0.45
|%
|-0.21
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.39
|%
|Earnings on average equity (9)
|6.97
|%
|3.32
|%
|-1.56
|%
|4.35
|%
|3.28
|%
|5.17
|%
|3.02
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)
|0.92
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.12
|%
|Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (10)
|1.07
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.45
|%
|Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (10)
|1.02
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.40
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10)
|1.58
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.41
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10)
|147.79
|%
|126.26
|%
|112.66
|%
|103.07
|%
|97.34
|%
|147.79
|%
|97.34
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10)
|-0.09
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.44
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.19
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Total equity to total assets
|12.27
|%
|13.59
|%
|13.27
|%
|13.43
|%
|13.28
|%
|12.27
|%
|13.28
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.49
|%
|15.36
|%
|15.19
|%
|15.18
|%
|15.32
|%
|15.49
|%
|15.32
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.23
|%
|14.11
|%
|13.94
|%
|13.93
|%
|14.07
|%
|14.23
|%
|14.07
|%
|Leverage capital ratio
|10.82
|%
|11.08
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.86
|%
|10.64
|%
|10.82
|%
|10.64
|%
|Other Data:
|Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
|177
|177
|176
|182
|180
|177
|180
|Number of banking facilities
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
|(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.03 million for the 2nd quarter and 6 months ended June 30, 2020.
|(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards.
|(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
|(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
|(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
|(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
|(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|9,120
|$
|9,006
|$
|8,970
|$
|9,582
|$
|8,791
|Reverse repurchase agreements
|18,117
|3,622
|11,196
|4,083
|18,347
|Securities available for sale
|110,818
|117,640
|117,972
|118,211
|122,365
|Equity securities at fair value
|2,485
|2,465
|2,426
|2,437
|2,419
|Loans held for sale
|83,997
|24,988
|16,928
|25,347
|8,450
|Loans
|535,692
|513,992
|513,705
|508,758
|513,755
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,483
|)
|(8,107
|)
|(8,007
|)
|(7,560
|)
|(7,251
|)
|Net loans
|527,209
|505,885
|505,698
|501,198
|506,504
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|2,948
|2,947
|2,587
|926
|2,363
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,679
|4,769
|4,274
|4,504
|4,643
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,973
|1,610
|1,486
|1,646
|1,820
|Deferred tax assets, net
|19,325
|19,509
|20,069
|20,455
|20,703
|Other real estate owned, net
|2,334
|2,335
|2,396
|2,466
|2,466
|Bank owned life insurance
|4,745
|4,718
|4,691
|4,666
|4,640
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|142
|148
|154
|159
|165
|Other assets
|5,259
|5,831
|4,944
|5,031
|4,594
|Total Assets
|$
|793,151
|$
|705,473
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|90,450
|$
|67,459
|$
|70,175
|$
|63,694
|$
|62,424
|Interest-bearing demand
|54,288
|47,760
|45,512
|50,683
|32,649
|Savings
|205,470
|196,797
|204,976
|202,866
|192,133
|Time
|216,603
|219,983
|209,527
|240,502
|248,161
|Total deposits
|566,811
|531,999
|530,190
|557,745
|535,367
|Short-term borrowings
|77,273
|68,950
|73,847
|38,468
|69,174
|Long-term borrowings
|42,960
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrued interest payable
|447
|543
|603
|711
|725
|Other liabilities
|8,313
|8,140
|5,747
|9,705
|8,969
|Total liabilities
|695,804
|609,632
|610,387
|606,629
|614,235
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,690 shares of series A and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $44.1 million aggregate liquidation preference
|37,308
|37,490
|37,490
|37,489
|39,384
|Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 19,239,935 and 18,868,329 issued shares; 19,028,888 and 18,657,282 outstanding shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (1)
|19,240
|19,162
|18,868
|18,868
|18,543
|Capital surplus
|161,032
|160,990
|161,175
|161,110
|160,991
|Accumulated deficit
|(121,285
|)
|(122,969
|)
|(123,753
|)
|(123,377
|)
|(124,412
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|1,586
|1,702
|158
|526
|63
|Treasury stock 221,902 shares at cost
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|97,347
|95,841
|93,404
|94,082
|94,035
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|793,151
|$
|705,473
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 435,157 shares and 815,395 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|6 Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|5,540
|$
|5,703
|$
|5,793
|$
|5,992
|$
|5,811
|$
|11,243
|$
|11,504
|Loans held for sale
|451
|119
|195
|152
|97
|570
|182
|Securities
|661
|763
|764
|810
|868
|1,424
|1,672
|Other investments
|17
|51
|68
|81
|302
|68
|735
|Total interest income
|6,669
|6,636
|6,820
|7,035
|7,078
|13,305
|14,093
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,263
|1,512
|1,856
|2,027
|1,949
|2,775
|3,754
|Short-term borrowings
|54
|177
|174
|156
|307
|231
|680
|Long-term borrowings
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|0
|Total interest expense
|1,343
|1,689
|2,030
|2,183
|2,256
|3,032
|4,434
|Net interest income
|5,326
|4,947
|4,790
|4,852
|4,822
|10,273
|9,659
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|249
|202
|715
|327
|(67
|)
|451
|(225
|)
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|5,077
|4,745
|4,075
|4,525
|4,889
|9,822
|9,884
|Noninterest Income
|Deposit service charges
|88
|96
|98
|101
|95
|184
|178
|Other service fees
|36
|20
|23
|30
|29
|56
|49
|Mortgage banking revenue, net
|3,990
|2,177
|2,112
|2,936
|2,148
|6,167
|3,126
|Other income
|266
|265
|129
|150
|179
|531
|344
|Net gains on sale of securities available for sale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities
|20
|39
|(11
|)
|18
|34
|59
|64
|Net gains on sale of SBA loans
|87
|437
|166
|605
|253
|524
|253
|Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)
|2
|(392
|)
|(268
|)
|(5
|)
|(28
|)
|(390
|)
|58
|Total noninterest income
|4,489
|2,642
|2,249
|3,835
|2,710
|7,131
|4,072
|Noninterest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|5,451
|4,421
|4,701
|5,309
|4,445
|9,872
|8,132
|Equipment
|379
|363
|394
|335
|353
|742
|688
|Occupancy and premises
|407
|460
|460
|420
|437
|867
|893
|Data Processing
|155
|164
|157
|165
|160
|319
|326
|Federal deposit insurance
|47
|0
|(10
|)
|(5
|)
|66
|47
|148
|Professional services
|242
|298
|320
|198
|207
|540
|347
|Telephone and data communication
|67
|68
|81
|86
|83
|135
|161
|Insurance
|55
|54
|59
|70
|52
|109
|105
|Other expense
|505
|494
|717
|655
|754
|999
|1,262
|Total noninterest expense
|7,308
|6,322
|6,879
|7,233
|6,557
|13,630
|12,062
|Income (losses) from operations before income taxes
|2,258
|1,065
|(555
|)
|1,127
|1,042
|3,323
|1,894
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|575
|281
|(180
|)
|93
|281
|856
|510
|Net income (loss)
|1,683
|784
|(375
|)
|1,034
|761
|2,467
|1,384
|Preferred stock dividend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Discount from repurchase of preferred stock
|33
|0
|0
|308
|0
|33
|0
|Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders
|$
|1,716
|$
|784
|$
|(375
|)
|$
|1,342
|$
|761
|$
|2,500
|$
|1,384
