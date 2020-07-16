Vicky Nguyen from NBC News Interviewed Steve Devine V. P. Research and Development. Watch the Video to learn more.

Toronto, Canada, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can air filtration systems make a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19?



Vicky Nguyen of NBC News visited a Camfil New Jersey factory on July 2nd, 2020. See her Facebook update here.



New York, NY — New York malls are permitted to open once Phase 4 is reached, but will be required to install “MERV 13 or the highest rating compatible with the systems, but no less than MERV 11” according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Additionally, ventilation protocols were outlined which stressed greater outdoor air, longer run time for HVAC systems and frequent filter checks.



Watch Vicky Nguyen news report on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. 18:37 Does Air Conditioning Spread Coronavirus?

Air filtration and COVID-19 can air filtration systems make a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19?



How Does COVID-19 Spread?

The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through infected respiratory droplets, according to research by the CDC. When we cough, sneeze, talk or even breathe, we produce respiratory droplets that can be inhaled by people we’re in close contact with. Even without close contact, these droplets can remain airborne for 10 minutes, on average, and survive on surfaces for as long as four hours. Because of the prevalence of asymptomatic transmission in the COVID-19 pandemic, with symptoms taking between two and 14 days to appear, even seemingly healthy individuals can be spreading infected droplets.

The Role of Air Filtration in Slowing the Spread of COVID-19

“The role air filtration plays is to reduce the risk of infection when an infected person was previously in that space,” says Steve Devine, Vice President of Research and Development for Camfil USA. Camfil has been on the front lines of air filtration research and engineering during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their filtration devices are used in pharmaceutical cleanrooms, biosafety laboratories, and hospitals.

What Air Filters Does Cuomo Recommend?

In his press briefing, Governor Cuomo recommended MERV 13 air filters along with the statement that “MERV 13 filters out the COVID virus.” For systems unable to accommodate a MERV 13, then MERV 12 or MERV 11 filters are an acceptable option but in no case should anything less than a MERV 11 be used.

Air Filtration For Other Businesses

In addition to malls and shopping centers, which, during regular business operations, accommodate large volumes of people, New York State recommends that all businesses reopening their physical spaces “explore the potential for their air conditioning air filtration system.”

Besides mitigating the risks of COVID-19 infection, there is a range of benefits for offices and businesses, including increased productivity and better well-being among employees. To explore the best options for your business, work with an experienced Camfil representative.





