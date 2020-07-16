Oslo, 16 July 2020: The Board of Directors has in line with the Company's dividend policy and pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 28 April 2020 to approve the payment of dividend, resolved to approve a dividend of NOK 131 million, equivalent to NOK 0.95 per share for 2019.



The following key dates for the dividend have been decided by the Board of Directors:

· Dividend amount: NOK 0.95 per share

· Declared currency: NOK

· Last day including right: 21 July 2020

· Ex-date: 22 July 2020

· Record date: 23 July 2020

· Payment date: 3 August 2020

· Date of approval: 16 July 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.





