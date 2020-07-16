Toronto, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individuals looking to pursue an exciting marketing career in the rapidly growing esports and competitive gaming industry can do so at Seneca starting in September.

The launch of a new Esports Marketing Management (EMK) graduate certificate program coincides with the need for highly skilled marketing professionals in a growing industry that saw more than $1 billion in revenues in 2019 alone, according to research estimates.

“The Esports Marketing Management program at Seneca is unique in that the curriculum focuses on the industry’s niche demand for marketing professionals in sponsorship and branding,” said Chris McCracken, Chair of Seneca’s School of Marketing. “We’re the only postsecondary institution that prepares learners for this specialization.”

The graduate certificate program is currently open to both domestic and international applicants who meet admission requirements. Interested applicants are encouraged to register for an upcoming webinar being held on Thursday, July 23 at noon to learn more about the program.

Topics covered in the program’s curriculum will include digital and social media marketing, sponsorship strategy, athlete and influencer marketing, brand activation and experiential marketing, audience analytics, the business of esports and more.

Keeping in line with Seneca’s commitment to providing a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will be delivered in an online format for the fall 2020 term. Any necessary on-campus activity will align with government and public health authority directives.

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca provides a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs, now most of them virtually. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work.

