MANUTAN GROUP
2019/2020 Q3 Turnover

Turnover showed good resilience in a context of global activity slowdown

€ thousandsTurnover at the end of June 2020Turnover at the end of June 2019Q3 2020Q3 2019Q2 2020Q2 2019Q1 2020Q1 2019
Turnover
like-for-like		542 405562 843178 598190 484172 522179 748191 286192 612
Contribution of acquired companies*18 29305 86006 69605 7370
Total turnover560 698562 843184 458190 484179 218179 748197 023192 612

* Acquisition of Kruizinga finalised in June 2019

During Q3 2019/2020, the Manutan Group's business was down -3.2% (-5.4% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) , impacted by the slowdown in the Local Authorities division, which was heavily hit by the closure of schools in France for almost the entire quarter.
This underperformance was offset by the growth of the Enterprises division (+6.1% in gross variation, and +2.8% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

As a result, the activity of the Manutan Group remains stable and stands at -0.4% cumulative (-3.6% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) at the end of the third quarter 2019/2020 compared to the same period of the 2019/2020 financial year. Turnover stood at € 560.7 million at June 30, 2020 against € 562.8 million at June 30, 2019.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:

€ thousandsTurnover at the end of June 2020Turnover at the end of June 2019Q3 2020Q3 2019Q2 2020Q2 2019Q1 2020Q1 2019
Enterprises448 503433 933147 466139 039152 078150 229148 959144 665
South216 478207 41075 28565 80569 50671 54671 68770 059
Centre107 75492 60233 44829 01238 69332 71335 61330 877
West78 50085 03324 58328 71327 06529 61126 85226 709
North26 99531 0198 8979 6649 10410 4888 99510 867
Est18 77617 8705 2535 8467 7105 8715 8126 153
Local Authorities112 196128 91136 99251 44527 14029 51948 06447 947
South112 196128 91136 99251 44527 14029 51948 06447 947
TOTAL560 698562 843184 458190 484179 218179 748197 023192 612


At constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter4th quarterFinancial Year
Enterprises-0.6%-5.0%2.8% -1.0%
South3.6%-4.1%13.8% 4.2%
Centre-2.7%-3.7%-3.2% -3.1%
West-3.7%-12.9%-12.2% -9.7%
North-14.3%-11.8%-5.0% -10.5%
Est-1.1%30.0%-4.5% 7.9%
Local Authorities2.8%-9.5%-27.4% -12.5%
South2.8%-9.5%-27.4% -12.5%
TOTAL0.2%-5.7%-5.4% -3.6%

Activity is down in all the Group's operational areas due to the impact of the business slowdown resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, except for the South Enterprises area, which has been sustained by the growth registered in Italy and France.

The Group's priorities remain focused on adjusting and developing its product and service offer to better meet the new needs of its customers while ensuring the safety of its employees and partners. All the warehouses have remained and remain operational and keep also applying all the instructions and the protective measures recommended by the health authorities.

The Group would like to thank again all its employees for the commitment that they have shown during this tough times.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the current global crisis, it is hard to estimate how the Group's results for the 2019/2020 financial year will be affected, but Manutan is going the extra mile to minimise the repercussions while continuing to prepare for the future and draw strength from its ever solid key attributes.

About the Manutan Group

Manutan, a family-run group founded in 1966, is a European leader in BtoB e-commerce, specializing in the distribution of equipment for businesses and local authorities.

Offering one of the most extensive range of high-quality products and services in Europe, the Group satisfies all its customers' needs and delivers support and guidance in streamlining their indirect purchases.

With 26 subsidiaries across 17 European countries, the Group employs over 2,200 people and generated revenue of €774 million in 2018/19. Manutan France received the Best Workplaces distinction in 2020.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

Next publication : Q4 2019/2020 Turnover :
October 15th 2020 (after market closure)

