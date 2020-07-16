New York, NY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Silicon Valley (GSV) founder Michael Moe has teamed up with the nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), the nation's leading entrepreneurship education organization, to launch a program designed to address the unemployment crisis now impacting tens of millions of Americans. The goal is to power a new wave of entrepreneurship in the U.S. and help those whose work has been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, July 20, an army of aspiring entrepreneurs will enter the first GSV Startup Bootcamp, a virtual entrepreneurship immersion experience being offered free of charge to enrollees. NFTE's 14-lesson Career Relaunch course, focusing on the essentials of entrepreneurship, has been integrated in the Bootcamp curriculum and will be augmented by robust wrap-around programming including lectures by experts and breakout sessions organized by industry, geography, and affinity. The program culminates with a Demo Day event, when those who successfully complete the seven-week entrepreneurship immersion program will get a chance to pitch their businesses to investors.

"We see entrepreneurship as the engine of innovation and economic growth," says Dr. J.D. LaRock, president and CEO of NFTE, "and it's particularly vital to offer entrepreneurship education as a solution in this moment—when the country faces historic unemployment, an untamed pandemic, and a moment of reckoning around the deep inequities in our society. We believe entrepreneurs are key to building a vibrant economy and achieving inclusive growth."

Startup Bootcamp is being led by GSV and NFTE and has broad support from leading companies such as Microsoft and American City Business Journals (ACBJ), the company behind the nation's 44 top metropolitan business newsweeklies. A team of high-powered partner organizations has come together behind Startup Bootcamp with a shared desire to respond to this moment of crisis. That was especially true for NFTE, Dr. LaRock says. "Our focus has traditionally been K-12 education. But as the unemployment numbers began to rise, we pivoted. We adapted our award-winning entrepreneurship curriculum for adult learners and created Career Relaunch knowing that many adults would need to find a new path and traditional training programs would not be the answer."

GSV founder Michael Moe adds, "Clearly, people are hurting and America is broken. The great news is that entrepreneurs fix things. The goal of the Bootcamp is to get people back on their feet and moving ahead."

GSV stands for Global Silicon Valley. GSV identifies, invests, advises and accelerates the fastest growing, most dynamic companies in the world...the Stars of Tomorrow.

GSV Startup Bootcamp is a program hosted by Global Silicon Valley. Learn more at gsvbootcamp.com

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit that activates the entrepreneurial mindset and builds startup skills in young people from under-resourced communities. Reaching more than 100,000 middle and high school students annually, NFTE works with schools and community partners in 25 U.S. states and 10 countries around the world. Leveraging classroom teachers and volunteers from top-tier companies, NFTE’s research-based model teaches students how to identify a business opportunity and launch a business; helps them learn about the range of jobs and occupations available to them; and develops their “entrepreneurial mindset” — a set of skills including creativity, adaptability, communication, and collaboration that leads to success in any career. Since 1987, NFTE has educated 1.2 million young people worldwide, helping thousands launch businesses and companies of all sizes. Learn more at nfte.com

