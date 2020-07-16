Rueil-Malmaison, 16 July 2020
VINCI Airports – traffic at 30 June 2020
The travel restrictions imposed by many countries (including population lockdowns, border closures and quarantines) caused operations across the VINCI Airports network to grind to a near standstill in the second quarter of 2020. Passenger numbers fell nearly 98% in April and May compared with the same period the previous year. The recent easing followed by the gradual lifting of restrictions has enabled passenger traffic to slowly resume, although it still remains low (down 94.1% in June 2020 versus June 2019).
Overall, with a total of 2.4 million passengers handled at the 45 airports in the VINCI Airports network1, passenger numbers in Q2 2020 contracted 96.4% compared with Q2 2019. Despite the collapse in commercial traffic, airports continued to operate flights throughout the period to meet the air travel needs of public services, such as repatriating people from abroad, transferring patients, healthcare professionals and medical equipment, and transporting freight.
In collaboration with local authorities, VINCI Airports has put in place protective hygiene measures in all of its airports in order to facilitate the resumption of commercial traffic. These measures include in particular reducing passenger density through every stage of the passenger journey by managing flows accordingly, using floor markings to ensure social distancing in queues, requiring passengers to wear face coverings, providing hand sanitiser and ramping up cleaning, disinfection and ventilation of indoor spaces throughout the airport.
On 15 July 2020, Standard & Poor’s completed a review of Gatwick Funding Limited's Class A debt following which it maintained its investment grade rating of BBB but assigned it CreditWatch negative from Outlook negative2. On 24 June 2020, Moody's affirmed Gatwick Funding Limited's rating at Baa1, but revised the Outlook from stable to negative. On 30 April 2020, Fitch Ratings affirmed Gatwick Funding Limited’s BBB+ rating, but revised the Outlook from stable to negative.
About VINCI Airports
VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of 45 airports located in Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, France, Japan, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Served by more than 250 airlines, VINCI Airports' network handled 255 million passengers in 2019. Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise the management and performance of existing airport infrastructure, facility extensions and modernisation projects. In 2019, its annual revenue for managed activities amounted to €4.9 billion, for a consolidated revenue of €2.6 billion.
www.vinci-airports.com
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to build long-term value in this way for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com
Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 30 June 2020
I. Passenger numbers by airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2020
| Q2 2020/
Q2 2019
change (%)
|H1 2020
| H1 2020/
H1 2019 change (%)
|Rolling 12-month period
|Year on year change (%)
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|243
|-97.1%
|5,651
|-61.3%
|22,212
|-25.8%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|87
|-97.5%
|2,285
|-62.9%
|9,237
|-26.1%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|36
|-98.8%
|798
|-79.9%
|5,834
|-34.7%
|Madeira
|100
|11
|-98.8%
|624
|-61.7%
|2,363
|-30.1%
|Azores
|100
|31
|-95.5%
|374
|-65.7%
|1,745
|-27.4%
|TOTAL
|409
|-97.5%
|9,734
|-64.6%
|41,392
|-27.6%
|United Kingdom
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|45
|-99.6%
|7,545
|-66.0%
|31,892
|-31.6%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|15
|-99.2%
|1,031
|-66.8%
|4,209
|-35.5%
|TOTAL
|60
|-99.6%
|8,576
|-66.1%
|36,101
|-32.1%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|174
|-97.9%
|4,994
|-69.0%
|20,767
|-31.0%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|565
|-86.1%
|3,709
|-53.1%
|12,333
|-25.1%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|103
|-86.9%
|814
|-48.3%
|2,604
|-18.7%
|TOTAL
|843
|-93.5%
|9,516
|-62.8%
|35,704
|-28.3%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|273
|-95.1%
|6,388
|-49.2%
|18,447
|-25.1%
|TOTAL
|273
|-95.1%
|6,388
|-49.2%
|18,447
|-25.1%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|34
|-98.9%
|2,068
|-63.7%
|8,127
|-29.3%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|28
|-98.7%
|1,153
|-65.7%
|5,015
|-25.3%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|1
|-86.3%
|6
|-49.4%
|14
|-32.7%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|1
|-99.7%
|111
|-73.5%
|544
|-38.9%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|0
|-100.0%
|10
|-77.3%
|62
|-40.3%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|0
|-99.8%
|204
|-22.0%
|250
|-20.7%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|0
|-99.3%
|104
|-42.8%
|127
|-39.1%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|9
|-93.9%
|72
|-71.6%
|326
|-43.4%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1
|-98.9%
|77
|-64.6%
|292
|-33.0%
|TOTAL
|74
|-98.7%
|3,805
|-63.6%
|14,756
|-28.9%
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2020
| Q2 2020/
Q2 2019
change (%)
|H1 2020
| H1 2020/
H1 2019 change (%)
|Rolling 12-month period
|Year on year change (%)
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|57
|-96.0%
|1,144
|-62.2%
|4,149
|-28.8%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|0
|-100.0%
|618
|-72.3%
|2,317
|-46.9%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|8
|-98.3%
|188
|-75.1%
|1,113
|-4.3%
|TOTAL
|65
|-97.7%
|1,950
|-67.5%
|7,579
|-33.3%
|United States of America of which
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|199
|-78.8%
|850
|-50.2%
|2,431
|-23.5%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|176
|-88.1%
|1,224
|-54.5%
|4,443
|-18.5%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|32
|-88.8%
|301
|-50.3%
|831
|-29.7%
|TOTAL
|407
|-85.0%
|2,374
|-52.5%
|7,705
|-21.5%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|130
|-91.4%
|2,144
|-42.5%
|6,198
|-21.4%
|TOTAL
|130
|-91.4%
|2,144
|-42.5%
|6,198
|-21.4%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|85
|-94.6%
|1,008
|-61.4%
|4,556
|-21.3%
|TOTAL
|85
|-94.6%
|1,008
|-61.4%
|4,556
|-21.3%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|22
|-98.0%
|1,029
|-51.8%
|3,411
|-17.5%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|0
|-99.8%
|287
|-47.4%
|604
|-31.8%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|0
|-99.9%
|55
|-47.2%
|121
|-30.6%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|1
|-93.0%
|19
|-50.7%
|64
|-6.0%
|TOTAL
|24
|-98.2%
|1,390
|-50.7%
|4,200
|-20.2%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|14
|-97.9%
|358
|-66.3%
|1,572
|-29.2%
|TOTAL
|14
|-97.9%
|358
|-66.3%
|1,572
|-29.2%
|Costa Rica
|Liberia (LIR)
|45
|0
|-100.0%
|428
|-42.1%
|913
|-22.8%
|TOTAL
|0
|-100.0%
|428
|-42.1%
|913
|-22.8%
|*MC : Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|2,384
|-96.4%
|47,671
|-61.4%
|179,123
|-28.1%
II. Commercial movements by airports
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2020
| Q2 2020/
Q2 2019
change (%)
|H1 2020
| H1 2020/
H1 2019 change (%)
|Rolling 12-month period
|Year on year change (%)
|Portugal (ANA) incl.
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|3,529
|-93.8%
|46,005
|-55.9%
|159.379
|-26.2%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|1,722
|-93.2%
|19,955
|-56.2%
|70,888
|-24.7%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|616
|-96.8%
|6,344
|-76.0%
|38,706
|-34.3%
|Madeira
|100
|544
|-92.0%
|5,593
|-56.3%
|18,865
|-29.3%
|Azores
|100
|1,957
|-76.1%
|6,711
|-50.8%
|22,553
|-22.5%
|TOTAL
|8,382
|-92.8%
|84,640
|-58.3%
|310,481
|-26.9%
|United Kingdom
|London Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|670
|-99.1%
|50,800
|-62.9%
|194,543
|-31.2%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|2,079
|-84.5%
|11,055
|-55.4%
|35,453
|-30.3%
|TOTAL
|2,749
|-96.9%
|61,855
|-61.7%
|229,996
|-31.1%
|Japon (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|11,832
|-77.4%
|51,019
|-50.1%
|155,466
|-19.9%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|13,632
|-60.6%
|46,525
|-32.1%
|116,482
|-15.9%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|3,844
|-48.9%
|12,381
|-15.3%
|29,149
|-2.5%
|TOTAL
|29,308
|-69.0%
|109,925
|-40.7%
|301,097
|-16.9%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|3,371
|-90.7%
|42,483
|-47.4%
|118,957
|-25.0%
|TOTAL
|3,371
|-90.7%
|42,483
|-47.4%
|118,957
|-25.0%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|2,248
|-93.1%
|26,094
|-57.5%
|87,078
|-30.0%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|542
|-97.1%
|11,483
|-62.6%
|43,960
|-28.7%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|112
|-75.8%
|586
|-36.3%
|1,317
|-23.0%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|75
|-98.0%
|1,884
|-71.9%
|8,381
|-38.3%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|82
|-77.8%
|201
|-61.9%
|934
|-30.8%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|52
|-87.3%
|2,530
|-17.2%
|3,346
|-15.1%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|213
|-74.2%
|3,885
|-25.7%
|5,511
|-19.4%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|601
|-81.6%
|1,851
|-62.2%
|8,069
|-28.8%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|262
|-89.6%
|2,100
|-56.1%
|6,453
|-32.8%
|TOTAL
|4,187
|-93.3%
|50,614
|-57.2%
|165,049
|-29.6%
|
Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2020
| Q2 2020/
Q2 2019
change (%)
|H1 2020
| H1 2020/
H1 2019 change (%)
|Rolling 12-month period
|Year on year change (%)
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|1,766
|-86.8%
|13,613
|-49.9%
|42,438
|-21.6%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|90
|-99.0%
|7,555
|-64.9%
|25,808
|-39.7%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|175
|-95.8%
|2,644
|-65.5%
|12,812
|+1.8%
|TOTAL
|2,031
|-92.4%
|23,812
|-57.7%
|81,058
|-26.0%
|United States of America incl.
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|2,481
|-64.8%
|7,926
|-38.6%
|19,396
|-17.5%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|16,102
|-56.8%
|47,015
|-33.3%
|123,046
|-9.5%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|372
|-81.9%
|2,520
|-41.1%
|6,350
|-24.2%
|TOTAL
|18,955
|-59.1%
|57,461
|-34.4%
|148,792
|-11.4%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|4,999
|-69.0%
|24,773
|-33.6%
|65,743
|-17.7%
|TOTAL
|4,999
|-69.0%
|24,773
|-33.6%
|65,743
|-17.7%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|3,090
|-82.9%
|15,452
|-51.2%
|54,177
|-20.7%
|TOTAL
|3,090
|-82.9%
|15,452
|-51.2%
|54,177
|-20.7%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) incl.
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|1,740
|-83.3%
|11,625
|-43.6%
|34,334
|-15.5%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|22
|-98.5%
|1,871
|-50.7%
|4,280
|-32.5%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|2
|-99.3%
|364
|-54.3%
|884
|-36.2%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|670
|-71.0%
|2,735
|-44.3%
|7,356
|-22.2%
|TOTAL
|2,440
|-83.2%
|16,641
|-45.0%
|47,004
|-19.2%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|199
|-95.1%
|2,744
|-59.2%
|10,201
|-26.6%
|TOTAL
|199
|-95.1%
|2,744
|-59.2%
|10,201
|-26.6%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|24
|-99.3%
|4,382
|-45.6%
|10,288
|-23.9%
|TOTAL
|24
|-99.3%
|4,382
|-45.6%
|10,288
|-23.9%
|*MC : Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|79,735
|-84.9%
|494,782
|-50.9%
|1,542,843
|-23.8%
1 Data at 100% estimated to 16 July 2020. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Refer to the London Stock Exchange press release of 15 July 2020, available on the following link: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/79IU/credit-rating-update/14615439
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
Formats available: