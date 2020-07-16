VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") is pleased to announce that C. Scott Shepherd has been appointed to its board of directors.



Born in Chatham, Ontario, Scott has a demonstrated history in working in international trade and business development. He has served on numerous Corporate Boards and Not-For-Profit entities. Skilled in negotiation, business planning and international business, he is known for his customer relationships and teambuilding. Scott is the National Chair of the Canadian Forces Liaison Council (CFLC), working closely with the Canadian Armed Forces and business leaders across Canada to forge better relationships for deployments of the Canadian Reserve Force, with over 170 volunteers and 35 Reserve Force personnel supporting and reporting to him.

Long a supporter of small exporters, Scott was the founder and chief executive of Northstar Trade Finance Inc. which was instrumental in arranging financial support for over C$2.9 billion in exports for small and mid sized Canadian exporters (SMEs) during its 25 year history.

Scott is also the founder and chair of the scholarship foundation for the children of fallen peace officers across Canada. This is funded through the activities of the Memorial Ribbon Society. Past volunteer activities have included being vice-chairman of the Richmond Hospital foundation, honorary President of St. John Ambulance British Columbia, serving on the St. George's and York House School boards and was the Honorary Consul for Uruguay for British Columbia, Alberta and The Yukon until May 2018, when he retired. He also holds the honorary appointment of Trade Counsellor and Advisor for the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Scott is also the past honorary Lt. Colonel. of the British Columbia Regiment, Duke of Connaught’s Own. He held this position for 6 years.

Scott is a graduate of the University of Toronto, Dalhousie University and the University of Western Ontario. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate directors (ICD) and has served for 10 years on the federal crown Board of Directors for Ridley Terminals. He also is very involved in supporting the arts and was an active board member on the National Arts Centre Foundation for 9 years, focusing on promoting Aboriginal Performing Arts at the Centre. He is currently Chair of MDS Aero Support Corporation in Ottawa.

He was a recipient of the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal for service to Canada.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a great Canadian Company. From the iconic Canadian Armed Forces combat fatigues, to the Coast Guard, to the commercial clients of well known airlines, the company’s products are visibly known to most Canadians. The Board and management are particularly innovative and nimble, and currently expanding to use their fabrication strengths in the marketplace to provide much needed personal protection equipment (PPE) for Canadians and their international clients. I am honoured to be asked to serve at this important time,” commented Scott.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome someone of Scott’s character and business experience to our board of directors,” commented Douglas Good, Chairman. “My fellow board members and I, as well as our CEO, Matthew Graham, look forward to working with Scott in continuing the future strategic growth of Unisync and improving our share of the managed supply of operational clothing and footwear in the Federal, Provincial/State and Municipal sectors.”

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit the Unisync website at www.unisyncgroup.com or at our dedicated PPE website www.unisyncmasks.ca to order your protective face coverings and related products.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F Good, Chairman

Investor relations contact: Douglas F Good 778-370-1725 or Email dgood@unisyncgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.