Challenger 350 aircraft to feature high-speed Ka-band connectivity, a refreshed CMS interface inspired by the flagship Global 7500 aircraft, and sophisticated cabin design options

Best-in-class Challenger 350 business jet delivers a smooth ride and an intercontinental range that holds true at full fuel with eight passengers

MONTREAL, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passengers have even more reason to love the best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft thanks to a new suite of enhancements that further elevate the cabin experience aboard this award-winning jet.

“The Challenger 350 aircraft stays on top because it’s the best, and these new features set this business jet even further apart from competitors,” Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “Customers prefer this aircraft because it offers performance without compromise and a cabin experience you can’t find anywhere else in this category.”

Bombardier recently marked the 350th delivery of the Challenger 350 business jet, a milestone reached after only six years in service. Amid all this success, this winning platform continues to evolve.

Bombardier is pleased to introduce high-speed Viasat Ka-band connectivity aboard the Challenger 350 aircraft for an enhanced internet experience over business aviation’s most popular routes and regions. With service packages offering the fastest available download speeds in the super mid-size segment, passengers can enjoy improved productivity and cabin experience, whether videoconferencing or streaming. This offering will be available on new and in-service Challenger 350 aircraft, as well as on all in-service Challenger 300-series aircraft.

Bombardier is also refreshing the user interface for the cabin management system aboard the Challenger 350 aircraft, taking inspiration from the award-winning design of Bombardier’s flagship Global 7500 aircraft to deliver a modern user experience via side ledge touchscreens and a new, platform-specific app. This new design also integrates moving maps, making it easier than ever to stay visually informed of flight progress.

Customers will also have an expanded cabin design selection thanks to a collection of sophisticated and contemporary interior design schemes that strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and ergonomics.

Bombardier has made several other recent enhancements to the Challenger 350 aircraft, including class-leading cabin sound-proofing technology, refined cockpit aesthetics and an available Head-up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS). A performance improvement package allows the aircraft to fly up to 1,500 nautical miles farther than before out of short runways, complementing its already impressive takeoff and landing performance that includes steep-approach capability.

With a true, seats full, tanks full, 3,200-nautical-mile range, the Challenger 350 business jet can connect New York to London or Paris to Dubai nonstop* with a smooth ride at the lowest direct operating costs in its category.

These latest enhancements will start becoming available this year.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from

Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

*Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 350, and Global 7500 are unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.