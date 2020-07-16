New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Bata has joined APTIM as a Technical Advisor in the Transportation Sector to assist with developing its transportation unit. He is a career urban transportation professional having served in various executive roles for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) where he led units for service planning, innovation, and new technology deployment. His focus is enhancing public transit by championing sophisticated customer service concepts including advanced real time information systems, “21st Century” station design features, and rolling stock design concepts that meet current passenger comfort demands and service. He is the former president and current board member of the Intelligent Transportation Society of New York and a professor of transportation at Columbia and New York Universities.

Mr. Bata has conceived and implemented a wide variety of projects that enhanced service delivery, improved operations, and radically upgraded real time information. In previous positions for the New York MTA, he was the Chief Strategic Technology Planner and the Director of Service Planning as well as chairing the Speed Policy Committee reviewing alternative policies and providing technical solutions for improved operational efficiency. In addition, he also served as Assistant Director of Planning for Metro-North Railroad, responsible for passenger and crew schedules and strategic operations planning.

APTIM, with Andrew’s leadership, will build on its long time presence in the region and capitalize on its recent successes with clients such as the Port Authority of New York / New Jersey (PANYNJ) and New York State Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR).

